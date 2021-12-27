Automotive Track Bars Market To Discern Steadfast Expansion During 2021 – 2031

Automotive suspension systems have been of crucial importance in any vehicle as the shock produced through the front and rear wheels when a vehicle travels on rough and uneven surfaces is effectively eliminated. Automotive track bars decrease the stress and strain that would otherwise impact the driver and other vehicle parts by absorbing the shock from uneven and rough terrains.

Automotive track bars are called Panhard rods or automotive track rods, and their main function is to provide lateral supporting movement to the axle of the vehicle. Automotive track bars are very useful in eliminating the death wobble between the wheels and axle, thus providing a smooth driving experience.

Automotive track bars prevent the lateral movement of the vehicle as well as enable the driver to have better control on the steering even on rough terrains. Automotive track bars are simple rigid bars running sideways in synchronization with the vehicle axle in the same plane as the vehicle axle.

Automotive Track Bars Market: Market Participants

Powers & Sons, LLC

CJ Pony Parts

TeraFlex Suspensions

Guru Nanak Auto Enterprises Ltd.

Climax Overseas Pvt. Ltd.

ENFORGE LLC

Ironman4x4Fab

JKS Manufacturing

Automotive Track Bars Market: Segmentation

The automotive track bars market can be segmented by material type, sales channel, distribution channel and vehicle type.

By material type, the automotive track bars market can be segmented as:

Cast Iron

Stainless Steel

Others

By sales channel, the automotive track bars market can be segmented as:

Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM)

Aftermarket

By distribution channel, the automotive track bars market can be segmented as:

Online Sales

Offline Sales

By vehicle type, the automotive track bars market can be segmented as:

Passenger Car

Light Commercial Vehicle (LCV)

Heavy Commercial Vehicle (HCV)

Automotive Track Bars Market: Dynamics New-age cars, such as those equipped with features like drive assistants, have made the automotive industry much more competitive. There is plenty of scope for the R&D in the automotive track bars market. Some of the key automotive market players are aspiring to offer increased comfort by developing novel products such as the automotive track bars with enhanced damping properties, especially for vehicles used in professional racing and stunting. In addition, the market for automotive track bars has grown due to development in the overall automotive sector, as consumers are more attracted towards safety and riding comfort. Furthermore, growth in racing and adventure sports, such as dirt car racing and off-road events, is expected to fuel the growth of the overall automotive track bars market in the coming years. The market for automotive track bars is expected to grow at a healthy CAGR during the forecast period. Growth in the applications of track bars in commercial vehicles is expected to propel the overall automotive track bars market in the near future.