Hibiscus Flower Powder Market Forecast, Size and Gross Margin Analysis by 2025

The Hibiscus Flower Powder Market report provides a detailed evaluation of the industry by highlighting information on different aspects which include drivers, restraints, growth opportunities, and threats. This information can help stakeholders to make appropriate decisions before investing. It also provides a detailed analysis of global market size, regional and country-level market size, competitive landscape, impact of domestic market players and value chain optimization. Furthermore, it sheds light on the market contribution, recent developments and successful marketing strategies of leading companies.

Market Insights

The global hibiscus flower powder market size is projected to account for USD 160.2 million by 2025, as per a new report by Million Insights. The market is estimated to register 6.1% CAGR over the forecast years. Increasing use of the products in applications such as pharmaceuticals, cosmetics and food & beverages is driving the growth of the market.

Increasing awareness regarding benefits of hibiscus flower powder is also attributing to the growth of the market. In addition, a rise in the demand for organic and natural cosmetics owing to their fewer side-effects is anticipated to bolster the product growth. Emerging countries such as China and India are the major markets for natural cosmetics.

Food & beverages segment held the highest share in the market in 2018. Increasing awareness among consumers about healthy lifestyle is driving the segment growth. Hibiscus flower powder is known to offer relief against sore throat along with providing treatment in heart and cancer diseases.

Cosmetics application is likely to witness the maximum growth over the forecast duration with 6.4% CAGR. Hibiscus flower powder helps in moistening and exfoliating skin. Major companies operating in the hibiscus flower powder market are Bio Organic, Herbeno Herbals, The Republic of Tea, Traditional Medicinals, Bio Actives, Wild Hibiscus Flower Co., Rena Beverage Solutions and Fortune Health Care among others.

Further key findings from the report suggest:

Asia Pacific accounted for the highest share of around 44.0% across the global market in 2019.

