Sputtering Equipment Cathode Market Growth, Top Manufacturer Analysis and Forecast to 2025

The Sputtering Equipment Cathode Market report provides a detailed evaluation of the industry by highlighting information on different aspects which include drivers, restraints, growth opportunities, and threats. This information can help stakeholders to make appropriate decisions before investing. It also provides a detailed analysis of global market size, regional and country-level market size, competitive landscape, impact of domestic market players and value chain optimization. Furthermore, it sheds light on the market contribution, recent developments and successful marketing strategies of leading companies.

Market Insights

The global sputtering equipment cathode market size is estimated to attain USD 1.23 billion by 2025 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.9% from 2018 to 2025, according to a new report by Million Insights. Growing need for silicon wafer coupled with rising demand for electronic devices is anticipated to bolster market growth.

Rising demand from the automobile sector with a growing focus on environment friendly metallization. In addition, this helps manufacturers to replace metal elements with an inexpensive solution. These products are treated with thin metals. All these key factors are expected to proliferate the product demand in the next few years.

The market is highly competitive in nature. Key players in the market provide a wider range of product categories. Furthermore, lesser product differentiation, along with availability domestic manufacturers is projected to foster competitive rivalry in the industry.

Improved vapor deposition processes in metallization and technological advancements are expected to positively impact on market growth. Additionally, growing adoption of eco-friendly processes with DC powered physical vapors deposition processes (PVD) is estimated to surge growth of sputtering equipment cathode market.

The latest development in the field of magnetron sputtering utilizes confocal sputtering techniques which provide improved uniformity of the film. Moreover, this technique has the ability to target multiple points which helps in cost and time-saving. All these key benefits are projected to foster the sputtering equipment demand, especially in R&D activities.

Leading players in the market include Veeco Instruments; AJA International Inc.; Impact Coating AB; Sputtering Components Inc; PVD Products; and Angstrom Sciences Inc.

Sputtering Equipment Cathode Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 – 2025)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

U.K.

France

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Central & South America

Brazil

Middle East & Africa

South Africa

