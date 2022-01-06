Digicel transforms FTTx services across the Caribbean with Alepo’s Broadband AAA

Saint Lucia, 2022-Jan-06 — /EPR Network/ — Responding to the surge in demand for high-quality fiber broadband services, leading service provider Digicel has modernized its FTTx network across the Caribbean Islands. Its FTTx services have been migrated to digital transformation expert Alepo’s cloud-based and centralized AAA infrastructure, enabling a highly scalable and streamlined network.

As Digicel’s legacy AAAs had reached full physical capacity with its rapidly growing subscriber bases on many island markets, the operator needed to bolster its infrastructure deployed on Digicel’s private cloud, Alepo’s Broadband AAA solution eliminated the physical constraints to grow. In addition to supporting the operator’s subscriber growth, the platform can easily scale to meet dynamically changing traffic demands.

Further, Alepo’s solution provides an API gateway to easily integrate with the CRM and billing systems in all Digicel markets, without any changes to the operator’s existing IT systems. This made migrating so many islands and markets into a centralized system far more effective.

The Alepo Broadband AAA includes EMS, session management, subscriber profile management, flat charging, CDRs for offline billing, and authentication, provisioning, and accounting for FTTx services. Its modular, open, and virtualized architecture ensured it could be deployed with low risk and keeps Digicel’s operational costs low. With a georedundant setup, the high-performing AAA server has boosted Digicel’s network availability. It has implemented process automation to improve network security and minimize potential issues caused by manual intervention.

Digicel’s services across all Caribbean islands, including Saint Lucia, Grenada, Saint Vincent, Barbados, and more, were migrated with zero downtime or disruptions.

“With a track record of deploying AAA for fiber broadband services in the region, Alepo has been a trusted solutions provider to Digicel for many years. They have helped us achieve our primary objectives of supporting our growing subscriber base and of streamlining management of our services across the Caribbean Islands through a centralized AAA platform which will help us meet evolving customer needs,” said Oleksandr Hnydiuk, CTO H&E and Fixed, Digicel Group.

“We’re delighted to have partnered with Digicel to modernize its fiber network with a centralized AAA solution, helping provide essential connectivity through the pandemic. By implementing a foolproof migration strategy, we were able to overcome the challenges of working remotely to migrate from multiple legacy platforms, across many markets, to a private cloud setup. Alepo’s AAA has enabled Digicel to drive revenue by improving its scalability and network availability,” said Derrick Gross, President, Alepo.

About Digicel Group

As a digital operator, Digicel is in the business of delivering powerful digital experiences 1440 minutes of each day to customers – that’s every minute, all day, every day.

Through its world-class LTE and fiber networks, together with its suite of eight apps spanning sports (SportsMax), music (D’Music), news (Loop), local radio and podcasts (GoLoud), TV streaming (PlayGo), enhanced messaging and marketplaces (BiP), cloud storage (Billo) and self-care (MyDigicel app), Digicel is the only operator in its markets that can deliver that.

Serving consumer and business customers in 32 markets in the Caribbean, Central America and Pacific, its investments of over US$7 billion and a commitment to its communities through its Digicel Foundations in Haiti, Jamaica, Papua New Guinea and Trinidad and Tobago have contributed to positive outcomes for over three million people to date.

With its Better Together brand, Digicel is making a promise of simply more to customers and communities and its 7,000 employees worldwide work together to make that a powerful reality day in, day out.

Visit www.digicelgroup.com for more information.

About Alepo

News Source: Alepo PR Team