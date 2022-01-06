a1qa received recognition from Clutch. One more time!

Lakewood, USA, 2022-Jan-06 — /EPR Network/ — From year to year, a1qa has been getting acknowledgement from Clutch. This year, a1qa entered two exclusive lists — the Top 1,000 Service Providers for 2021 and the Leaders in the Development and IT Services Spaces 2021.

Being a reliable B2B ranking platform, Clutch provides companies seeking IT services with objective reviews from clients while allowing businesses to cooperate with the most trusted vendors.

To hit the Clutch 1,000 list, an organization should meet four main criteria: decent reputation in the market, strong industry experience, an acceptable number of verified reviews, and collaboration with renowned companies.

Continuously refining QA expertise at the in-house CoEs and R&Ds, completely adjusting to the clients’ needs, and putting global tech trends into practice helped a1qa make its way to the top 1,000 B2B companies.

By applying QA best practices, a1qa contributes to releasing software faster and more frequently. Alongside comprehensive QA support throughout the entire SDLC, a1qa assists customers in ensuring attack-proof IT products by performing cybersecurity testing. And this is what helped a1qa enter two categories in the ranking of the Leaders in the Development and IT Services Spaces 2021 — Software Testing and Cybersecurity Companies.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has forced companies to embrace novel approaches. Among them, ensuring continuity of operations and delivering quality IT solutions faster came to the fore. We observe an increasing demand in QA support as organizations strive to accelerate productivity, provide software soundness, and withstand the competition”, Dima Tish, Head of global business development, added.

About a1qa

Operating almost 2 decades in the IT market, a1qa has helped 800+ worldwide companies, including ones from the F500 list, deliver reliable and secure software. With a vast range of software testing services and ISO 9001:2015 certification, the a1qa team of 800+ QA specialists assists mid-size and large-scale organizations in enhancing software quality while contributing to speeding up time to market, reducing QA costs, improving CX, and getting other business and operational benefits.

Contact:

United Kingdom:

3d Floor, 5-8 Dysart Street, Moorgate House, London, EC2A 2BX

+44 208 816 7320

United States:

3900 S. Wadsworth Blvd. Suite 485 Lakewood, CO 80235

+1 720 207 5122

start@a1qa.com

Check out more information about a1qa on the website.