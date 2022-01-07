Coated Wood Free Paper Market Sales Are Projected To Witness Unprecedented Growth In Next Few Years

Fact.MR, A Market Research and Competitive Intelligence Provider’ has used different approaches to focus attention on the historical evolution, demand and sales of the Coated Wood Free Paper market. This study provides a comprehensive analysis of the current Coated Wood Free Paper key trends, key growth paths and key prospects in the estimated years for the forecast period 2027.

Coated Wood Free Paper Market: Overview

Coated wood-free paper is a variety of wood-free paper manufactured primarily using chemical pulp, including small amounts of mechanical pulp. This paper may also contain various recycled fibers. The high quality of these papers compared to paper made from mechanical wood pulp makes them an excellent choice for high-quality printing applications for commercial purposes.

This multi-sided coated paper has multiple coating layers on each side of the paper to improve surface roughness and printability. By changing the material used to provide the topcoat, the desired finish can be produced on surfaces such as silk, glossy and matte.

The improved features and advantages of coated wood-free paper over traditional wood-based papers driving demand The chemical process to produce paper-free paper requires 50% wood, which is almost half that of wood-containing paper. In recent years the consumption of coated woodless paper has been increasing due to the added benefits.

The narrow particle size distribution of coated wood-free paper contributes to improved fiber coverage and sheet softness. The ability to control the pore size and volume of the coating layer improves ink trapping and reduces the chance of air bubbles during dyeing, improving printability. It is also ideal for all types of printing and is fully recyclable. These key benefits have increased the demand for coated wood-free paper.

Growing awareness related to forest conservation has prompted businesses to increase the production of wood-free paper. Additionally, stringent regulations set by various county governments have reduced deforestation, shifting manufacturers’ focus to increasing production of coated wood-free paper. In addition, the easy availability, lower cost and improved shelf life of coated wood-free paper have propelled the growth of the global market.

The overall consumption level of wood-free paper has increased significantly over the past few years due to its qualitative and environmental-related advantages over paper made from whole wood fibres.

This provided promising growth prospects for the global coated woodless paper market. Rising awareness of the need to use recyclable paper and growing demand for environmentally friendly printing solutions are expected to provide Philips to the market over the next few years as well. Additionally, the demand for advanced printing solutions for multiple applications has also grown significantly over the years, driving the market.

Dissemination of electronic media hindering demand for uncoated paper

Highlighting the key limitations of the market, this research study believes that the prevalence of electronic media has significantly reduced the demand for printed catalogs and magazines.

This has restrained the cost of coated paper along with an increase in oversupply, a stronger US dollar and lower costs. For decades, Europe has been a major global exporter of coated paper.

The major coated wood free paper manufacturers in the European market have announced that they will increase the price of double coated wood free paper grades by 6-7%. This move will further motivate consumers to adopt coated wood-free paper.

However, the digital revolution poses a fundamental challenge to the growth of the coated woodless paper market. The digital distribution of content has significantly reduced the demand for paper. Amazon’s Kindle, for example, has significantly reduced book printing, which is likely to reduce demand for paper.

Development and innovation of coated wood-free paper increases adoption To accommodate the growing demand for coated wood-free paper, major companies are focusing on increasing production capacity and developing product portfolios.

For example, Barcelona-based Lecta has expanded its range of high-quality coated papers that are ideal for all your printing needs. This grade offers good thickness, high stiffness, good resistance to cracking when folded, and excellent drivability.

The new kind of paper has a natural color compared to other silk coated woodless papers on the market. Neutral tones are also ideal for enhancing black and white and color images, highlighting every detail. this innovative

A range of coated wood-free papers will meet the growing demand for paper in the printing industry.

In addition, Nippon Paper Industries recently launched the b7 LIGHT series of papers that offer improved printing performance while providing a harsher, more natural color tone and smoother page turning experience. This type of paper is wood-free printing paper, so it has a better shelf life. Adoption is increasing due to these innovations in the coated woodless paper market. Some highlights of this study are:

