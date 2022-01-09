Pasir Panjang, Singapore, 2022-Jan-09 — /EPR Network/ — Decontamination chamber has high level surface disinfection Room is an independent, modular unit suitable for product production and equipment loads in clean room and high control environments up to BSL4.

PBSC’s high-level log6 surface disinfection chamber is a freestanding, modular unit ideal for material production and equipment loads in cleanroom and high containment environments up to BSL4. At PBSC we provide decontamination solutions from market leading H202 generator manufactures ensuring regulatory compliance and consumable traceability. The chamber is intuitive allowing ease of use for facility operators.

The decontamination cycle is initiated via the colour touch screens on either side of the chamber, which provides operators with in-cycle data from the chamber and H2O2 generator. Effective against a wide range of micro-organisms and viruses, the HPV decon chamber provides a low heat decontamination solution for heat sensitive items such as laptops, or biologic preparations. The decontamination chamber is a crucial addition to a facilities process philosophy for material transfer either into or out of the critical environment. The chamber includes either a S7-1200 or S7-1500 PLC with Ethernet data communication. Various chamber sizes with pneumatic seal doors are available, from 1m x 1m up to 3m x 5m (WxD) PBSC’s Decontamination Chamber is also known MD-C, Log6 disinfection, Chamber, Material Decontamination Chamber, Decontamination MAL, VHP Chamber, Chlorine Dioxide Decontamination and a High Level Disinfection.

The decontamination chamber with the mobile generator is ideal for various facility applications. Used globally in facilities to eradicate problematic bacteria, viruses and fungi on material loads of equipment entering/exiting controlled areas throughout the Pharmaceutical/Bio-Pharmaceutical, Containment and Biomedical sectors. For an integrated solution see the MD-Ci model

A mobile decontamination generator allows the generator to be used on other equipment and room decontamination.

Features