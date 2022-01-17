Demand for Aircraft Cleaning Materials to Soar, Spurt in Air Passenger Traffic Sustaining Growth – Fact.MR Study

The impact of the COVID-19 outbreak has compelled several manufacturers and industries to rethink their operations to gradually recover from the losses incurred for years to come. The organic chemicals industry suffered a huge setback due to halted production and a limited supply of raw materials.

The report offers actionable and valuable market insights of Aircraft Cleaning Chemical. The latest report by Fact.MR provides details on the present scenario of the market across various regions along with the historic data and forecast of the market.

The market study done by Fact.MR gives exclusive information about how the market will grow. The study identifies crucial trends that are determining the growth of Aircraft Cleaning Chemical market. This newly published report sheds light on vital dynamics, such as the drivers, restraints, and opportunities for key market players as well as emerging players associated with the production and supply.

The study offers a comprehensive analysis on diverse features including production capacities, demand, product developments, revenue generation and sales in aircraft cleaning chemicals market across the globe.

Aircraft Cleaning Chemicals Market Segmentation

Fact.MR has studied the aircraft cleaning chemicals market with detailed segmentation on the basis of product type, formulation, end use and key regions.

Product Type · Exterior Based· Dry & Wet Wipes · Dry Wash Cleaner · Wet Wash Cleaner · Degreaser · Exhaust & Soot Remover · Polishes · Interior Based · Equipment Cleaning · In Flight Wipes · Glass Cleaner · Air Fresheners · Leather Cleaner · Carpet Cleaners · Lavatory Cleaner · Disinfectant · Insecticide Formulation · Water Based· Solvent Based · Synthetic · Bio-Based · Wax Based End Use · Civil Aviation· Commercial/ Cargo Based Aviation · Military Region · North America· Latin America · Western Europe · Eastern Europe · South East Asia & Oceania · Middle East & Africa · China · Japan

Regional Players to Hold an Edge, Sustainable and Durable Chemicals to act as Growth Levers

Global aircraft cleaning chemicals market is characterized by the presence of a significant number of global as well as regional players. In developing regions, such as India, China, etc., small and medium sized players dominate the market.

There are numerous small to medium scale producers that are operating in the aircraft cleaning chemical market globally. However, five to ten major players account for a significant share in the overall market of aircraft cleaning chemicals.

Bargaining power of buyers in the aircraft cleaning chemicals market is relatively high as there are a large number of suppliers from which various airlines can negotiate prices.

Key Takeaways of Global Aircraft Cleaning Chemicals Market

Global aircraft cleaning chemicals market is expected to create absolute value opportunity of around US$ 1,151.4 Mn by 2029 end, adding 1.5X times more value as compared to 2019

Despite losing market share by 2029, consumption of aircraft cleaning chemical for interior segment is expected to account for almost 58% of the total incremental $ opportunity created in the market over the forecast period

Glass cleaners and carpet & leather cleaners will collectively account for more than 1/3rd of total revenue share in the interior segment

Dry wash cleaning is emerging as the most innovative technique in the aircraft cleaning market growing at the fastest CAGR throughout the forecast period, as it significantly reduces downtime & also shows better efficacy in cleaning operations

Solvent-based cleaner is expected to lose 45 BPS by 2029. With the new regulatory framework, cleaning chemical manufacturers are shifting their preference towards the production of water-based cleaning chemicals

With anticipated two fold increase in demand, South East Asia & Pacific (SEAP) is the next growth epicenter for aircraft cleaning market

Significant increase in air travel in GCC countries is expected to create lucrative growth opportunity for MEA aircraft cleaning chemicals market participants during the forecast period

“Increasing focus on hygiene and cleanliness in aircrafts is expected to propel the demand for aircraft cleaning chemicals. Furthermore, keeping in mind traveler’s safety and health, regulations regarding aircraft cleaning are relatively stringent all around the world, which opens up tremendous opportunities for aircraft cleaning chemicals consumption.” Says the Fact.MR analyst.

Fact.MR, in its new report, offers an unbiased Market Analysis of Aircraft Cleaning Chemical, Sales and Demand of Aircraft Cleaning Chemical, analyzing forecast statistics through 2019 and beyond. The study reveals growth projections on the basis of various criteria.

