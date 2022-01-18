Ubuy is Now Available in 180+ Countries and Counting

Posted on 2022-01-18

Kuwait, 2022-Jan-18 — /EPR Network/ — Ubuy, a popular global cross-border shopping platform has now been available for your service in 180 plus countries. They have been a trendy global shopping doorway that now has expanded their reach throughout the world. Find interesting deals on international brands at your convenience.

About Ubuy

Ubuy is a popular Kuwait based cross border shopping platform that launched its operations in 2014. Now, this shopping medium has expanded its reach and is serving people in 6 continents covering 180+ countries and counting. All customers have the option to choose from more than 100 million products that are manufactured by multiple top global brands.

 

This shopping platform allows customers from around the globe to enjoy attractive shopping deals and offers. To explore the quality shopping extravagance you can also download the Ubuy shopping app.

Newly Launched Countries for A New Shopping Experience

To add a global punch to your shopping adventure, Ubuy has launched 100 plus new sites in different continents. Visit “www.ubuy.com” to choose to shop from your country from the different columns of continents mentioned below:

 

  • Mena
  • Africa
  • Asia Pacific
  • Europe
  • North America
  • Oceania
  • South America

Do You Know About Ubuy’s Affiliate Program (uGlow)?

A unique platform for anyone who wants to convert their dreams into reality while earning in a smart way. Now becoming an entrepreneur has been simpler than before with uGlow. You can be a part of this program by just sitting at the comfort of your home by starting your own dropshipping business. If you’re interested to know more about it visit – uglow.ubuy.com.

Product Categories for You to Explore

There is a wide range of products from different brands available for you at Ubuy; shop your preferred brand’s products from there at reasonable prices. These are categories that you can explore for a good shopping experience:

 

  • Fashion & Jewellery
  • Electronics
  • Cell Phones & Accessories
  • Baby & Toddler
  • Home Goods
  • Perfume & Fragrances
  • Tools & Home Improvements
  • Office Products
  • Beauty & Personal Care
  • Sports & Tools
  • Luggage and Travel Gear
  • Books
  • Automotive
  • Musical Instruments
  • Pet Supplies
  • Groceries & Gourmet Food

Special Deals and Offers on Your First Purchase

If you are a new shopper and shopping for the first time from Ubuy. Then you can enjoy a good offer on your first international shopping adventure.

 

Save Big on your first purchase using this code: UBFIRST

Benefits of Shopping from Ubuy

  • Largest selection of unique international products & brands.
  • Best discount offers in the market.
  • No amount capping on offers.
  • Have safe and secure transactions without being afraid of online fraud.
  • Get your order delivered quickly with express shipping and prompt customs clearance services.
  • Don’t feel hectic and experience excellent customer service.
  • Worldwide delivery to your door.

