dbForge Studio for Oracle 4.4 Released with a New Powerful Package of Updates

Prague, Czech Republic, 2022-Jan-18 — /EPR Network/ — Devart has rolled out a new version of dbForge Studio for Oracle. The improvements focus on updated connectivity, Schema Compare and Documenter functionality.

Devart, the leading provider of database management software, connectivity solutions, and developer tools, has released a new version of dbForge Studio for Oracle, an IDE for Oracle database development, management, and administration.

The new version of dbForge Studio for Oracle v.4.4 has been updated with the following key features:

The updated connectivity delivers full support for Oracle 21c

Code completion has been enhanced with a new SQL*Plus DESCRIBE command

Data Comparison Report Wizard now includes actual differences in reports

Schema comparison has been extended with the Ignore START WITH, Ignore MAXVALUE, Ignore INCREMENT BY, Ignore CACHE, and Ignore CYCLE options

Schema comparison reports have been improved similarly to data comparison reports

Documenter now supports the JSON search index and attribute clustering

The Retrieve Data behavior has been improved

Nested tables are now available in the Generate Script As functionality

Several new options for DDL scripts have been added to the Generate Script As settings: Include COMMIT, Include SET SQLBLANKLINES ON, Include SET DEFINE OFF, and Include NLS parameters for the current session.

To learn more about the recent release, please visit

About Devart

Devart is a multi-product company that develops advanced tools for database development and administration, ALM solutions, data providers for database servers, as well as data integration and backup solutions.

For additional information about Devart, visit https://www.devart.com/.