Rising Sales Of Mouthwash And Growing Demand For Dental Floss Have Increased The Opportunities For Oral Hygiene Product Suppliers

Market Snapshot As per latest industry analysis published by Fact.MR, the global market for oral hygiene reached around US$ 50 Bn in 2020, and is slated to accelerate at a CAGR of 5% to top US$ 70 Bn by 2031. Demand for toothbrushes is set to increase at a CAGR of 4% across the assessment period of 2021 to 2031.

Key Points Covered in Oral Hygiene Products Industry Survey: Market Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2031)

Key Drivers and Restraints Shaping Market Growth

Segment-wise, Country-wise, and Region-wise Analysis

Competition Mapping and Benchmarking

Brand Share and Market Share Analysis

Opportunities for Oral Hygiene Product Suppliers in 2021

Key Product Innovations and Regulatory Climate

COVID-19 Impact on Oral Hygiene Products Industry and How to Navigate

Recommendation on Key Winning Strategies

For More Insights Into The Market, Request a Sample of this Report – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=68

Following excerpts from Fact.MR’s report on the global oral hygiene market are crucial to the market’s future prospects

On the basis of products, the toothpaste segment is expected to account for the largest revenue share of the market. This segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.5%. The toothbrush segment currently holds the second spot. The toothbrush segment is projected to account for nearly one-fourth revenue share of the product type segment by the end of 2017.

Based of distribution channel, the hypermarket/supermarket segment is estimated to account for nearly half of the revenue share of the global oral hygiene market by 2017-end. This is primarily owing to increasing construction of hypermarket/supermarket in emerging countries such as India and China. Moreover, hypermarkets/supermarkets can accommodate massive stocks of oral products and also enable consumers to choose from a wide-range of options. Meanwhile, departmental stores will remain the second largest distribution channel for oral care products. The departmental stores segment is expected to surpass a market valuation of US$ 18,181 Mn over 2022, expanding at a CAGR of more than 5.2%.

The oral hygiene market in Europe is expected to remain highly lucrative throughout the forecast period. The region’s market is expected to surge at a CAGR of over 5% between 2017 and 2022. This is primarily owing to factors such as existence of a large patient pool, rapid adoption of new oral care products and widespread prevalence of dental caries and other periodontal diseases in Europe.

Share Your Requirements & Get Customized Reports – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=68

Competition Tracking

Some of the prominent companies functioning in the global oral hygiene market include The Procter & Gamble Company, Colgate-Palmolive Company, Unilever PLC, GlaxoSmithKline plc, Lion Corporation, Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, Koninklijke Philips N.V., The Himalaya Drug Company, and LG Electronics Inc. Many of these player are actively focusing on product innovation and channelizing investments in research and development in order to increase their product portfolio. Players are trying to compete in various fronts, owing to the heterogeneous nature of the market.

Key Segments in Oral Hygiene Products Industry Research

Product Toothpaste Toothbrush Mouthwash/Dental Rinse Dental Floss Dental Accessories

Distribution Channel Hypermarkets/Supermarkets Departmental Stores Online Sales Other Retail Formats



Access Research Methodology Prepared By Experts – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RM&rep_id=68

Regional analysis includes

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Chile, Peru, Rest of LATAM)

EU – (Germany, France, Italy, Spain), UK, BENELUX (Belgium, Netherlands, Luxemburg), NORDIC (Norway, Denmark, Iceland, Sweden), Eastern Europe (Poland, Ukraine, Czech Rep. etc.), Rest of Europe

CIS & Russia

Japan

Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (Greater China, India, S. Korea, ASEAN Countries, Rest of APEJ)

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, Turkey, Iran, Israel, South Africa , Rest of MEA)

Reasons to choose Fact.MR:

Exhaustive research regarding the market to offer A to Z information.

Digital technologies to provide innovative business solutions to the clients.

24/7 availability of services.

Interaction with suppliers, vendors, and service providers for precise market landscape.

Reports tailored as per the requirements of the clients.

For More Insights- https://www.einpresswire.com/article/556866054/sun-control-window-films-market-automotive-applications-to-garner-one-third-market-share

About Us:

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Our sales offices in United States and Dublin, Ireland. Headquarter based in Dubai, UAE. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:

US Sales Office:

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

Corporate Headquarter:

Unit No: AU-01-H Gold Tower (AU),Plot No: JLT-PH1-I3A,

Jumeirah Lakes Towers,Dubai, United Arab EmiratesEmail: sales@factmr.com

Visit Our Website: https://www.factmr.com