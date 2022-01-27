The Armoire Home Grow System Receives U.S. Patent Approval

New York City, NY, 2022-Jan-27 — /EPR Network/ — Founders Vincent Bitetti and Eric Robichaud always thought they had created a very different and unique home grow cabinet in The Armoire. The U.S. government has agreed and issued an official patent, US 11,083,139 for The Armoire, an heirloom furniture-inspired look, child proof lock, ergonomic design and even your most judgmental and disapproving aunt would not suspect that you are growing cannabis in your living room, home office or den.

“We are delighted to have the government concur that The Armoire is unique,” notes Bitetti and added, “and we are equally enthusiastic to have our intellectual property safeguarded from being knocked off. The real winner is the cannabis aficionado who can benefit from The Armoire and predictably grow an impressive yield of 3-5 ounces of dried, hand-crafted flower in as little as 60 days with minimal effort and expertise.”

Robichaud asserted, “The patent demonstrates the measurable, definable difference of our home grow cabinet versus home grow tents and other gadgets. Vincent and I have put over four years of blood, sweat and tears into developing a turnkey environment that makes cannabis cultivation easy and fun.”

The patent was filed by Matthew Miller of MG Miller Intellectual Property Law LLC, a leader in cannabis law.

The flagship product of Green Goddess Supply, The Armoire requires less than two minutes of care daily to garner an impressive yield of 3-5 ounces of dried, hand-crafted flower in as little as 60 days, with no prior experience necessary.

Measuring just over four feet tall (50”) and just over 2 feet wide (25”), The Armoire is an impressive size and arrives essentially set up and ready to grow. Sturdy and solid, it can be unboxed and up and running in about 30 minutes, so that even the cannabis curious can start growing immediately on day one. If you can water a house plant once a day, then you can now grow clean, healthy, top shelf bud quickly and easily, with no experience necessary.

The Armoire is available in three finishes – Black, Cherry and Barn Board (aka “Shabby Chic”). The models are currently priced at $1,595 MSRP.

Equipped with a high quality Australian carbon scrubber and 12 spectrum and high PAR, low-heat proprietary LED lighting, The Armoire inhibits mold, odor and pests. As a closed system, it is extremely quiet and also makes it difficult for pests to gain access. Childproof magnetic locks ensures that no one accidentally opens the cabinet.

Each Armoire comes with 90 days of complimentary concierge support. Live and experienced cultivators answer questions and trouble shoot, if necessary.

About Green Goddess Supply:

Green Goddess Supply is a “cultivation to consumption” cannabis lifestyle brand offering a line of high-quality products to grow, store, prep and consume hemp flower and cannabis products. The company sells direct to consumers at MSRP through its website, and also offers wholesale and distributor accounts to brick and mortar storefronts and industry distributors. Green Goddess Supply strives to exceed expectations and delight customers with quality products and amazing customer service.

The Armoire is a trademark of Green Goddess Supply. Green Goddess Supply is a privately held company headquartered in Boston, MA with additional distributions centers in Los Angeles, CA; Long Island City, New York and Pooler, Georgia. For more information about Green Goddess Supply, visit the website at https://www.GreenGoddessSupply.com/