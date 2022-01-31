Flow Meter Market is Expected to Grow at a Steady CAGR Value of 5.5% During Forecast Period 2021-2031

The global COVID-19 pandemic has turned several industries upside down by causing disruptions in their daily operations and limiting the supply of raw materials, hampering production and growth.

The report offers actionable and valuable market insights of Flow Meter. The latest report by Fact.MR provides details on the present scenario of the market across various regions along with the historic data and forecast of the market. The report also includes information on the sales and demand of Flow Meter Market across various industries and regions.

The recent discovery of shale gas reserves coupled with resurgence in the oil & gas sector is heightening the demand for flow meters through 2029. The global flow meter market will grow 2.3X during the forecast period. On the back of increasing redundancy of conventional measuring methods and need for accuracy, & reliability of yield measurement, flow meter market is set for continuous growth from 2019 to 2029.

Stringent regulations regarding water pollution around the globe are adding to the demand of flow meter products as these play an indispensable role in measuring input and output of treatment plants. Development of smart flowmeters that run on batteries, fit in tight spaces, and conduct multivariate measurements are leading to high demand growth of flow meter products.

flow meter market image 1

Global Flow Meter Market: In-Depth Assessment on Key Segments

The global flow meter market is segmented on the basis of product, application and region.

Product
  • Differential Pressure (DP)
  • Positive Displacement (PD)
  • Magnetic
  • Wired
  • Wireless
  • Ultrasonic
  • Coriolis
  • Turbine
  • Vortex
  • Others
Application
  • Water & Wastewater
  • Oil & Gas
  • Chemicals
  • Power Generation
  • Pulp & Paper
  • Food & Beverage
  • Others
Region
  • North America
  • Latin America
  • Europe
  • East Asia
  • South Asia & Oceania
  • Middle East & Africa

Major players in the market that shape the competitive landscape are, but not limited to

  • ABB
  • Emerson Electric Co.
  • em-tec GmbH
  • Endress+Hauser Management AG
  • General Electric
  • Hitachi Ltd.
  • Honeywell International Inc.
  • Höntzsch GmbH
  • KROHNE Messtechnik GmbH
  • Siemens
  • VSE Volumentechnik GmbH
  • Yokogawa Electric Corporation.

Key Takeaways of Flow Meter Market Study

  • Europe and North America lead global sales with a collective share of over 56% of the total market value. Resurgent oil & gas exploration initiatives are central factors that drive growth of flow meters in these regions.
  • Multiplying demand for electricity to empower booming digital economies position the power generation segment as the leading application of flowmeter products.
  • Magnetic flow meter will grow 1.4X during the forecast. This can be attributed to beneficial properties of this variant such as negligible pressure loss, large measuring range, and utilization of non-moving parts which makes it ideal for a variety of use cases.
  • Food & Beverage applications of flowmeter products are set to offer the most lucrative growth opportunities with a robust 7% CAGR during the forecast period. The increasing need for precision in product quantities and manufacturing processes supports growth of this segment.
  • South Asia & Oceania present the highest growth rate at an impressive 7.2% through 2029. Developing economies in this region are employing flow meter products in water & wastewater treatment initiatives along with oil & gas projects.

“The future of flowmeter products is automation. Integration of Internet of Things (IoT), artificial intelligence (AI), and machine learning (ML) with flowmeter products will provide sustainable revenue opportunities. Market players must focus on both, product innovation and capacity expansion in order to stay ahead of their competitors.” -Says Fact.MR Analyst

