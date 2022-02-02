Carbon Seamless Steel Pipes Market Overview | Business Growth, Development Factors, Application and Future Prospects

North America and Europe collectively account for a majority of the demand for seamless steel pipes. This is due to the fact that these regions are home to a considerable number of chemical, power & energy, and oil & gas industries, and seamless steel pipes play a vital role in all of these end-use industries.

Relative high research & development spending to introduce new and advanced coated seamless pipes with improved flow ability and increased life cycle are playing a vital role in developing the overall market. Increase in demand for cyclical replacements in pipelines from chemical, oil & gas, and power generation companies is one of the prime reasons driving rising demand for seamless steel pipes. Hot rolled seamless steel pipes are highly sought-after across industries and regions, and hold around 3/4 market share.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

Hot rolled seamless steel pipes capture a major portion, and are set to create an absolute $ opportunity of around US$ 117 Bn over 2021-2031.

Among the end-use industries, the oil & gas sector has been the fastest-growing segment, owing to steep rise in consumption of oil & gas and power & energy over the past decade.

In 2021, North America is set to dominate market revenue; however, by 2031, it is anticipated to lose 177 BPS in its market share.

The market in India and China is expected to rise at around 7% to 8% CAGR through 2031.

Due to the COVID-19 crisis, demand for seamless steel pipes was hit in 2020; decline was observed in the 2nd and 3rd quarters of the year.

“Investing in collaborative R&D will save resources and enhance market growth over the coming years,”says a Fact.MR analyst.

Market Segmentation

Fact.MR has studied the seamless steel pipes market with detailed segmentation on the basis of process, material, coating, dimension, end-use industry, and region.

Process Hot Rolled

Cold Rolled Material Stainless Steel

Alloy Steel

Carbon Steel

Others (Duplex SS, etc.) Coating 3PP Coating

FBE Coating

3PE Coating Dimension < 10 Inches

10-15 Inches

≥ 15 Inches End-use Industry Automotive

Power and Energy

Construction

Chemicals & Petroleum

Oil and Gas Connections

Others Region North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South East Asia & Oceania

MEA

The market has been analyzed for each market segment in terms of volume (Kilo Tons) and value (US$ Mn).

Market estimates at global and regional levels for seamless steel pipes are available in terms of “US$ Mn” for value and in “Kilo Tons” for volume. A Y-o-Y growth contrast on prominent market segments, along with market attractiveness evaluation, has been incorporated in the report. Furthermore, absolute dollar opportunity analysis of all the segments adds prominence to the report. Absolute dollar opportunity plays a crucial role in assessing the level of opportunity that a manufacturer/distributor can look to achieve, along with identifying potential resources, considering the sales and distribution perspective in the global seamless steel pipes market.

Inspected Assessment on Regional Segments

Key sections have been elaborated in the report, which have helped deliver projections on regional markets. These chapters include regional macros (political, economic, and business environment outlook), which are expected to have a momentous influence on the growth of the market over the forecast period.

Winning Strategy

Key players have been investing in research & development to create new, advanced coatings for seamless steel pipes. These enhancements will drive growth of the seamless steel pipes market in the medium- to long-term forecast period.

More Valuable Insights

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global seamless steel pipes market, presenting historical demand data (2016-2020) and forecast statistics for the period of 2021-2031. The study divulges essential insights on the market on the basis of process (hot rolled and cold rolled), material (stainless steel, alloy steel, carbon steel, and others [duplex SS, etc.]), coating (3PE coating, FBE coating, and 3PP coating), dimension (<10 inches, between 10-15 inches, and >15 inches), and end-use industry (automotive, power & energy, construction, chemicals, oil & gas, and others), across six major regions of the world (North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Oceania, and the Middle East & Africa).

In-depth Analysis on Competitive Landscape

The report sheds light on the leading manufacturers of seamless steel pipes, along with their detailed profiles. Essential and up-to-date data related to market performers who are principally engaged in the production of seamless steel pipes has been brought with the help of a detailed dashboard view. Market share analysis and comparison of prominent players provided in the report permits report readers to take preemptive steps in advancing their businesses.

Company profiles have been included in the report, which include essentials such as product portfolios and key strategies, along with all-inclusive SWOT analysis on each player. Company presence is mapped and presented through a matrix for all the prominent players, thus providing readers with actionable insights, which helps in thoughtfully presenting the market status, and predicting the competition level in the seamless steel pipes market. Prominent companies operating in this space include ArcelorMittal, American Piping’s Inc., Benteler, Hunan Valin Co.Ltd, JFE Steel Corp., Jindal SAW Ltd, Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corporation, Tenaris SA, TATA Steel, United States Steel, Vallourec SA, and others.

