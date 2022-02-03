The Advitya Spice Box Online: Give a Designated Place for Ingredients in your Kitchen

New Delhi, India, 2022-Feb-03 — /EPR Network/ — Spices are the key to delicious and lip-smacking food. Especially Indian food cannot be imagined without exceptional spices. But to enjoy the fullest, you also require special care and attention to preserve its flavour and quality. This is the reason why getting a hands-on perfect spice box, which can help in not just preserving the aroma but also keeping your kitchen organized in style.

For the same reason, The Advitya introduces a diverse collection of wooden masala boxes or wooden spice containers for the kitchen online at great competitive rates. Round wooden Masala box is available in different designs and features to stock up all your spices to elevate your cooking experience without cluttering the stuff. Also, you will find the premium quality of wood finish options for ensuring durability and complementing the style of your kitchen. Scroll above to squeeze into our latest collection of wooden masala boxes and find the one which suits your style and budget.

Benefits of Using a Masala Box & Spice Container

For preserving the long-lasting aroma of spices

Most of the Indian spices are added to the dishes to add fragrance. If they are not kept in a proper airtight spice container or kept open in the air, its aroma may decrease or vanish. Therefore, one must buy a perfect wooden masala box online for the kitchen online for long-lasting usage.

For avoiding the attack of microbial growth

The spices must be stored in a proper container with less contact of light, air and moisture. Because if it is not, it will lead to microbial growth on spices. Hence, it will decrease the health benefits of spices and ruin their quality.

Care and maintenance of spices colour

Spices are also used to infuse colour in your mouth-watering dishes. Hence, if not properly stored in a spice box or masala box, their colour may fade, which will result in colourless food.

For preserving the long-lasting flavour of spices

If spices are kept in direct contact with water or moisture, its taste might change. Therefore, a wooden spice box online is a must in your kitchen for maintaining its flavour for a long time.

Types of Wooden Spice Box Available Online at The Advitya

To help you select the perfect wooden masala box designs based on your requirements, we have listed a few types of spice containers online, exclusively available at The Advitya. Here we go: –

Square and Rectangular Shape Wooden Masala Box

The square and rectangular wooden spice boxes online are evergreen and popular because of their shape. They generally come in 4 to 9 containers. If you want such a container for storing specified spices, we have a wide assortment that will surely do magic in your kitchen storage. Also, it comes up with a spoon for convenient usage. It is carved out of premium wood quality with gorgeous finish options to ensure durability and match every customer’s taste. For example, Brown Wooden Spice Box With 4 Containers And Spoon, Kreo Spice Box, Brown Decorative Multi-Purpose Spice Box With Nine Partitions And Spoon, Hand Crafted Wooden Spice Box With Nine Containers And Spoon etc.

Triangle shape Wooden Spice Box

Looking out for fancy and multi-utility wooden spice containers? Here we are with the best triangle-shaped Indian spice box wooden collection to upgrade the kitchen experience and spice quality. We have fine-quality wood with attractive finish options exclusively available online. For instance, you can look at Wooden Masala Box in Triangle Shape with 4 Containers and Spoon and many others and choose your taste.

Hexagonal shape Wooden Spice Box

For a decorative style of wooden spice box, we have handcrafted varieties in this, crafted of premium quality and available at an affordable range of prices. They have enough storage space to keep all your magical spices safe and enhance the appeal of your kitchen storage decor. For example, Wooden Hand Crafted Spice Box with 6 Containers and is available with a spoon for handy usage.