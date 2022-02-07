Pluto Plants Lays Down Ways in Which Marijuana Affects People

Ontario, Canada, 2022-Feb-07 — /EPR Network/ — Marijuana, Grass, pot, weed, there are many different ways by which the drug cannabis is known. You can consume it in many different forms. You can either drink it, eat it, vape it, or smoke it. Many people use it for recreation purposes. However, increasingly, more people are using it to treat medical conditions after a prescription by their doctor. You can buy cannabis in Etobicoke from a reputable dispensary that has knowledgeable staff members. Marijuana contains mind-altering compounds that impact an individual’s body and brain.

Cannabis can undoubtedly be addictive and can also be dangerous for some people’s health. Some things that you can experience when you use it are given below.

It makes you feel high – Getting ‘high’ is the primary reason why many people try out Marijuana products. The main psychoactive ingredient in cannabis is THC. This ingredient stimulates the region of your brain that reacts to pleasure, much like sex and food. It releases dopamine, which is the name of a chemical that provides a relaxed and euphoric feeling to the individual who is consuming the ingredient. if you smoke or vape weed, THC will quickly get into your blood stream. It, in turn, will enable you to get high in minutes or even seconds. The level of THC peaks in half an hour. Its effects will start to reduce in about 1 to 3 hours of you consuming it. If you eat cannabis or drink it, it may take a much longer time for you to fully sober up.

Affect your mental health – You must have heard about people experiencing ecstasy or delight after consuming marijuana. But this must not be an excuse for you to indulge in it freely. Excessive use of marijuana can impact your mental health in a not so pleasant way. It can leave you feeling panicked, paranoid, anxious, and scared. If you are someone who is already dealing with a mental disorder, its important for you to consume it sparingly and only after consulting your doctor. Otherwise, it can worsen the condition that you already have. Marijuana increases the chances of clinical depression in people. If you consume it in high doses, you can feel paranoid. Paranoia is a feeling wherein you feel that someone is threatening you, watching, or acting against you even if you have no evidence for it. This loss of touch with reality is a significant side-effect of consuming marijuana in high doses.

It affects your thinking – Marijuana can cloud your sense of judgment. That’s why it’s essential to find a product for yourself only after you engage in a lengthy conversation with the dispensary staff. You may find your thinking getting distorted after consuming cannabis. But its effects can differ according to how potent your pot is, the process by which you consumed it, and how much of it you have used in the past. You might see the colours around you brighter and the sounds louder. It can also lower your inhibitions, and you may feel quite adventurous after consuming it.

Promotes sleep – Cannabis also has sleep-promoting effects. It is due to the cannabinoid’s interaction with the brain’s cannabinoid receptors. When cannabinoids start to bind to the receptors, they transmit signals to enhance sleep levels. It promotes the levels of Adenosine and suppresses the arousal system of the brain. In combination, all these effects enable the cannabis user to experience sleepiness or become sedated. But it’s also noteworthy to remember that although THC usually acts as a sedative, it can also have a stimulating impact on some people. They include those who have started using marijuana recently or those who are taking greater doses of this drug.

Helps relieve chronic pain – Medical marijuana is also used to treat chronic pain. Chronic pain affects over 25 million adults and is a significant cause of disability. Cannabis products that have cannabinoids act on brain receptors and are effective at reducing chronic pain.

Consuming cannabis products can prove to be an exciting experience for most people. But it’s important to know about your existing condition. If you have a health problem, you should consult with your doctor first. Also, ensure that you are buying CBD from a reputed dispensary.