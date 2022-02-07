Incubators in Singapore

Pasir Panjang, Singapore, 2022-Feb-07 — /EPR Network/ — CO2 Incubators are used for cell culture applications and offer a range of state-of-the-art benchtop and reach-in models with precision temperature, relative humidity and CO2 level control.

Incubator Definition

Incubator, in microbiology, is an insulated and enclosed device that provides an optimal condition of temperature, humidity, and other environmental conditions required for the growth of organisms.

An incubator is a piece of vital laboratory equipment necessary for the cultivation of microorganisms under artificial conditions.

An incubator can be used for the cultivation of both unicellular and multicellular organisms.

Cabinet

The cabinet is the main body of the incubator consisting of the double-walled cuboidal enclosure with a capacity ranging from 20 to 800L.

The outer wall is made up of stainless steel sheets while the inner wall is made up of aluminum.

The space between the two walls is filled with glass wool to provide insulation to the incubator.

The insulation prevents heat loss and in turn, reduces the electric consumption, thereby ensuring the smooth working of the device.

The inner wall of the incubator is provided with inward projections that support the shelves present inside the incubator.

Door

A door is present in all incubators to close the insulated cabinet.

The door also has insulation of its own. It is also provided with a glass that enables the visualization of the interior of the incubator during incubation without disturbing the interior environment.

A handle is present on the outside of the door to help with the maneuvering of the door.

Control Panel

On the outer wall of the incubator is a control panel with all the switches and indicators that allows the parameters of the incubator to be controlled.

The control panel also has a witch to control the thermostat of the device.

Thermostat

A thermostat is used to set the desired temperature of the incubator.

After the desired temperature is reached, the thermostat automatically maintains the incubator at that temperature until the temperature is changed again.

Perforated shelves

Bound to the inner wall are some perforated shelves onto which the plates with the culture media are placed.

The perforations on the shelves allow the movement of hot air throughout the inside of the incubator.

In some incubators, the shelves are removable, which allows the shelves to be cleaned properly.

Asbestos door gasket

The asbestos door gasket provides an almost airtight seal between the door and the cabinet.

This seal prevents the outside air from entering the cabinet and thus, creating an isolated hot environment inside the cabinet without being interrupted by the external environment.

L-shaped thermometer

A thermometer is placed on the top part of the outer wall of the incubator.

One end of the thermometer provided with gradations remains outside of the incubator so that temperature can be read easily.

The next end with the mercury bulb is protruded slightly into the chamber of the incubator.

HEPA filters

Some advanced incubators are also provided with HEPA filters to lower the possible contamination created due to airflow.

AN air-pump with filters creates a closed-loop system so that the air flowing inside the incubator generates less contamination.

Humidity and gas control