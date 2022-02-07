Vortex Mixer Shaker

Pasir Panjang, Singapore, 2022-Feb-07 — /EPR Network/ — Vortex mixers are used for thorough mixing of precipitates in test tubes, small bottles or flasks. In cell culture and microbiology laboratories they may be used to suspend cells.

The vortex mixer is a vital piece of equipment commonly found in research laboratories to mix small samples of liquids rapidly. The device was first developed in the 1960s by the Kraft Brothers while being employed by the Scientific Industries.  The combination of a small footprint and a high rpm together make the vortex mixer an absolute necessity in any laboratory.

In general, the vortex mixer is a relatively straightforward gadget, utilized in various fields of bioscience, microbiology, and biochemical research settings. It is also used in analytical research centers to blend small vials of fluids using a rapidly oscillating circular movement. At the point when the movement of the rubber cup holder on the mixer is transmitted to the fluid sample, a vortex is produced. With the device accessible in changeable speeds and the choice of constant and on-demand function, the vortex mixer becomes an unquestionable appliance for any research facility.

Vortex mixers are frequently utilized as a part of scientific laboratories to mix small volumes of liquid for cell disruption or homogenization. These machines whether analog or digital are capable of regulating the speed at which they operate along with the time taken to achieve reproducible outcomes. The device is also equipped to test single or multiple liquid samples simultaneously. The vortex mixers can process test tubes, vials, cylinders, or at times even microplates. The instrument is capable of enduring heavy regular use as it is produced from strong, corrosion-free materials.

Apparatus and Equipment

The vortex mixer itself is a straightforward device and comprises of an electric motor with a vertical drive shaft. The hardware is commonly connected to a rubber cup that is somewhat off balance. This compact vortex mixer presents variable speed settings, a quiet and stable operation, in addition to a continuous or touch operation. It consists of a 4mm orbital diameter which ensures a reliable and efficient mixing of samples. The electronic speed control makes certain the chosen speed is sustained throughout the procedure. Simple mixers can accommodate from one to a couple of vials, while more complex multi-tube mixers can accommodate dozens of vials.

The device can operate at a speed of 250 – 2,500 rpm. Typically, the vortex mixer dimensions are 6” x 6″ x 7″ and weighs around 6lbs (2.7kg). The electrical equipment functions on 110V, 60Hz, 60W.  There are a couple of additional accessories available separately which include a universal adapter (ES3362T), a flat head platform pad (ES3362P), and a variety of foam test tube inserts.

Mode of Operation

The overall goal of the vortex mixer is to mix various samples of liquids rapidly. The function of the device is achieved through a motor that drives a rubber cup in a circular motion to create a vortex or a spiral flow within the sample. First, place the sample of interest, for example, a test tube, into the rubber piece so that it will also revolve in a circular motion. Most vortex mixers comprise two or four plates and are capable of maintaining several speed options in addition to other programmable features.

When the vortex mixer interacts with the vial and transmits motion, a vortex is created within the vial once it attains a particular level of rotational velocity. This eventually leads to a suspension being produced. It is also possible to slow down the procedure of developing the vortex by operating the vortex mixer at low speeds or RPMs. However, it is not a regular practice as the purpose of the mixer is to create a vortex and mix liquids that cannot be normally combined.

