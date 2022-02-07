Vortex Mixer Shaker

The vortex mixer is a vital piece of equipment commonly found in research laboratories to mix small samples of liquids rapidly. The device was first developed in the 1960s by the Kraft Brothers while being employed by the Scientific Industries. The combination of a small footprint and a high rpm together make the vortex mixer an absolute necessity in any laboratory.

In general, the vortex mixer is a relatively straightforward gadget, utilized in various fields of bioscience, microbiology, and biochemical research settings. It is also used in analytical research centers to blend small vials of fluids using a rapidly oscillating circular movement. At the point when the movement of the rubber cup holder on the mixer is transmitted to the fluid sample, a vortex is produced. With the device accessible in changeable speeds and the choice of constant and on-demand function, the vortex mixer becomes an unquestionable appliance for any research facility.

Vortex mixers are frequently utilized as a part of scientific laboratories to mix small volumes of liquid for cell disruption or homogenization. These machines whether analog or digital are capable of regulating the speed at which they operate along with the time taken to achieve reproducible outcomes. The device is also equipped to test single or multiple liquid samples simultaneously. The vortex mixers can process test tubes, vials, cylinders, or at times even microplates. The instrument is capable of enduring heavy regular use as it is produced from strong, corrosion-free materials.