6 Reasons Why You Need a Spare Key For Your House

London, UK, 2022-Feb-07 — /EPR Network/ — Have you ever lost the key to your home? Don’t worry, you’re not alone. Data shows that in the UK, around 37% of homeowners have admitted to losing at least a set of house keys at one point in their life. But whether you’re already part of this figure or you just want to be extra careful, there are a number of reasons why you need a spare key for your residential space.

It’s the simplest way to prevent yourself from being locked out. Locked out of your home? If you have spare keys, it will be a breeze for you to enter your house. Oftentimes, we neglect the important roles that spare keys play. But, in many cases, they provide the quickest and most efficient solution to protect yourself from being locked out. You don’t have to wait for a lockout service or, worse, try to break your windows just to get inside your house.

It offers your trusted people convenient access to your home. If you want to entrust spare keys to people you trust — whether it’s a family member, your close friend, or your partner — professional key cutting Halifax specialists can help you out. Requesting spare keys for them is a wise and often-used way to prevent being locked out of your home. In case of a lockout emergency, you can simply call them and have them lend their spare keys to you.

It’s a more economical way of getting a new key for your home. Duplicating a spare key for your home is way cheaper and more efficient than asking a locksmith to come to your home and re-key your lock.

It helps you protect your main keys. When often used, keys can break due to natural wear and tear. If you want to minimise the risk of them getting broken, you can alternately use them with your spare keys. It’s a simple trick but it’s actually effective in prolonging the life of your house’s main keys.

It saves you time and money. As stated, the simplest solution to a residential lockout is having a spare key. Compared to the cost of calling a lockout specialist, duplicating your house key now is more economical. Also, you don’t have to spend time waiting before your locksmith (or any other person who has a spare key to your home) arrives.

It gives you peace of mind. Especially if you’ve got a track record of losing main keys — whether it’s for your home or your car — you need to have a safety net that can give you peace of mind. Spare keys will give you just that. Just make sure that you always bring them with you and you keep them in a safe place (e.g. A separate key holder inside your bag).

