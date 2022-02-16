AppJetty Updates Theme Scita for Odoo V15

Ahmedabad, India, 2022-Feb-16 — /EPR Network/ — AppJetty, an extension, and add-ons store for eCommerce, today announced the release of Theme Scita for Odoo version 15 with capabilities to build sites using AMP support.

Scita is one of the sophisticated Odoo themes adaptable to all types of businesses. With features like multi-language and RTL support and unlimited snippets with multi-builder support, it makes website design smooth. So, as soon as the new version rolled out, AppJetty updated its theme to make it compatible with the latest version. Customers using v14 can now migrate to v15 without any hassle.

“The purpose of developing Theme Scita was to go beyond the website look and enhance the overall customer experience. The compatibility with the latest version ensures that store owners can safely update the Scita theme without losing their custom design,” said the Odoo development head at AppJetty.

To this, Maulik Shah, the Group CEO of AppJetty, added, “An outdated theme is often the cause of features not working or warning compatibility bugs. At AppJetty, our customers are the center of all our services. Our purpose is to provide customers with the best possible service. Hence, when the new version rolled out, we ensured that our themes were compatible with it. We have started with Scita and are working on updating our other themes in the months ahead.”

About AppJetty

AppJetty is an ISO-certified company and an official Odoo partner. Apart from Odoo, Magento, SugarCRM, and SuiteCRM extensions, they also provide customization support for apps or extensions as per the clients’ requirements.

To try out Theme Scita, you can visit the Odoo store. To know about the other Odoo apps and themes that AppJetty offers, you can visit their official website.