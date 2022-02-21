Road Runner Sports Announces Opening of New Arlington Retail Store

Arlington, USA, 2022-Feb-21 — /EPR Network/ — Road Runner Sports, a specialty running, walking and fitness retailer, opens its newest retail location in Pentagon Row at 1101 S Joyce St Suite #B-23, Arlington, VA 22202. The specialty running store will feature a digital foot scanner and shoe fitting system, plus roughly 4,500 square feet of retail space. Road Runner Sports Arlington is slated for soft open on Feb. 25, 2022 at 10 a.m. and will be the retailer’s 42nd brick and mortar in the U.S.

Road Runner Sports specializes in The Perfect Fit Zone, a revolutionary fit analysis using a 3D scan of the foot paired with treadmill testing of one’s foot mechanics to produce customized insoles and helps you find the perfect fitting shoe. Road Runner Sports is one of the largest running specialty retailers in the country, offering a vast selection of running shoes, accessories and apparel, including its own in-house athletic apparel brands R-Gear and KORSA.



“We look forward to serving the local Arlington community through our premium running gear combined with the perfect fitting shoe,” said Road Runner Sports Director of Customer Acquisition Sean Peterson. “Whether you’re an avid runner or just starting your fitness regimen, we aim to help you get best equipped to meet your health and wellness goals.”

To kick off its soft open, Road Runner Sports partners with Project Sole to help achieve its mission of ‘Give compassion and a pair of shoes’ to impoverished communities. In addition, for every used or unwanted shoe brought to Road Runner Sports Arlington, Project Sole will donate $3 to Athletes Helping Athletes (AHA), a nonprofit founded by Road Runner Sports to provide free adaptive bikes to children with permanent physical disabilities.

Since its inception in 2000, AHA has awarded 1,520 adaptive bikes. Last year, the charity changed the lives of 54 children. This year, AHA has gifted adaptive bikes to three families so far, and is looking to award five more local recipients this spring. To apply, click here.

Road Runner Sports Arlington will open its doors to the public on Feb. 25, 2022 at 10 a.m. at 1101 S Joyce St Suite #B-23, Arlington, VA 22202. For more information, visit roadrunnersports.com.

About Road Runner Sports

Road Runner Sports was founded in 1983 by Chief Runner Mike Gotfredson. Fueled by a love of health and fitness, the Chief Runner brought Road Runner Sports to life in a San Diego garage. Road Runner Sports has grown to become one of the leading national retailers of running gear. For more information, visit roadrunnersports.com