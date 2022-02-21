Saastrac Announces Novoresume Review For Today’s Youth

A resume is a must while seeking a good job opportunity. Saastrac, one of all the Saas solutions announces Novoresume review, which is the best guide for creating new resumes online.

Bengaluru, India, 2022-Feb-21 — /EPR Network/ — Resumes are a significant factor for seeking any employment opportunity. It is the first step to land into the professional world, and it’s a place where the job seekers can add all the academic and non-academic skills without any hassle. But, millions of users lack resume-creating skills, which is a huge drawback. So, Saastrac announces its one of the top-trending Saas solutions, Novoresume review for its users.

Novoresume is a resume builder where the users can create professional CVs hassle-free. The software offers the users an entire collection of eye-catching layouts and templates to make their resumes look more attractive and professional. There are tons of benefits that the user gets when they create a resume from Novoresume:

  • Functional
  • Modern
  • Simple
  • Creative
  • Basic
  • Professional
  • College
  • Executive

The resume is accessible free of cost and is highly suitable for beginners and experienced professionals. The users get benefits such as:

  • The free version allows the users to try 03 different font styles, but the premium version has a variety of fonts.
  • The 08 different templates give the job seekers piles of options to customize their resume as per their choice. 
  • Showcase the skills and strengths to increase the chances of getting recruited on Novoresume.
  • The users can design the layout and format of the CVs and resume to make them look more eye-catching.

Apart from the best Novoresume features, here’s a list of pros and cons which Saastrac mentioned for the users. The pros of Novoresume includes:

  • A free basic plan for students
  • Professional resume and cover letter services
  • Attractive Layouts and Templates
  • Templates are customizable
  • Variation with different fonts
  • Options with color schemes.
  • Professional Video tutorials
  • Creative way of Writing Resume/CV

But, there are still no more cons of Novoresume. Overall, it is one of the best free resume builders that the students and professionals can amplify for their own good.

 

About Saastrac: 

Saastrac is a leading platform where individuals and businesses can compare tons of Saas software with one another 100% hassle-free. 

