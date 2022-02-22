Europe will Continue to Maintain its Lead in the Global Dibenzyl Toluene Market During Forecast Period 2021-2031

The impact of the COVID-19 outbreak has compelled several manufacturers and industries to rethink their operations to gradually recover from the losses incurred for years to come. The organic chemicals industry suffered a huge setback due to halted production and a limited supply of raw materials.

The report offers actionable and valuable market insights of Dibenzyl Toluene. The latest report by Fact.MR provides details on the present scenario of the market across various regions along with the historic data and forecast of the market. The report also includes information on the sales and demand of Dibenzyl Toluene Market across various industries and regions.

Of the prominent applications of dibenzyl toluene (dielectric fluid, heat transfer fluid, and others), its use as a DBT dielectric fluid to cool down high-voltage cables, transformers, capacitance generating devices, and various other high-voltage applications is poised to multiply 1.4X.

Moreover, availability of various dibenzyl toluene grades (<98%, >98%) in the market upsurges its product range, accounted for by the fact that DBT <98% generates revenue 9X times of what is engendered by the >98% grade type.

Dibenzyl Toluene Market Size in 2020 US$ 53 Mn Forecasted Market Value for 2031 US$ 77 Mn Global Growth Rate CAGR 3.3% Top 5 Manufacturers of Dibenzyl Toluene 78% Market Share

Key Segments in Dibenzyl Toluene Industry Survey

By Grade <98% Dibenzyl Toluene >98% Dibenzyl Toluene

By Application Dielectric Fluid Heat Transfer Fluid Others

By End-use Industry Dibenzyl Toluene for Chemicals Dibenzyl Toluene for Petrochemicals Dibenzyl Toluene for Plastics & Rubber Dibenzyl Toluene for Oil & Gas Dibenzyl Toluene for Pharmaceuticals Others



Key Takeaways from Market Study

The global dibenzyl toluene market is anticipated to create a value opportunity of around US$ 21 Mn over the forecast period, adding 1.5X value as compared to 2020.

Heat transfer fluid application is estimated to account for more than 55% share of market revenue in 2021, but is expected to lose 40 BPS by 2031.

The dielectric fluid segment is anticipated to gain around 40 BPS by 2031.

Europe holds a leading share and enjoys the economies of density and scale.

“Greater potential of dibenzyl toluene in LOHC application is set to provide immense opportunities for market expansion,” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Top Companies in Dibenzyl Toluene Market

Market players in the dibenzyl toluene business have mainly opted for organic growth strategies such as capacity expansion, product development, and innovation. These strategies are helping dibenzyl toluene key players expand their regional footprint and garner market share, thus providing them with a competitive advantage.

Cluster of dibenzyl toluene manufacturers are positioned in Europe owing to 3 KT demand witnessed in 2020.

demand witnessed in 2020. Presence of petrochemical manufacturing companies such as British Petroleum Company, Rosneft, LUKOIL, and Gazprom, amongst many others, has led to the strengthening their DBT business, accounting for 32% of global dibenzyl toluene trade.

Fact.MR has provided detailed information about the price points of top manufacturers of dibenzyl toluene positioned across regions, sales growth, production capacity, and speculative production expansion, in the recently published report.

