Nan Shan Life Insurance Wins the Best Life Insurance Brand, Taiwan 2021 Award by Business World Magazine

Taipei City, Taipei, Taiwan, 2022-Feb-23 — /EPR Network/ — Nan Shan Life, as part of its commitment to serving public welfare, endeavors to incorporate CSR practices into its business strategies. As a responsible corporate citizen, it brings together resources of the Nan Shan Life Charity Foundation and close to 400 offices across Taiwan with more than 30,000 agents and staff in supporting minorities and community health care as well as making contributions to education, environmental sustainability, and local community services.

Foster Volunteering Culture and Mobilizing All Employees In the interest of serving public welfare and ensuring continuation of its efforts, Nan Shan Life relies on the Nan Shan Life Charity Foundation as the platform to assemble teams of volunteers, gather support from its employees, and coordinate volunteer efforts at offices across the country. The goal is to establish a strong local presence and create happiness in the community.

Nan Shan Life Charity Fund Program Promotes Community Healthcare Service The Nan Shan Life Charity Fund Program works with 189 medical institutions in Taiwan. In the period between July 2013 and November 2017, a total of more than NT$260 million was donated to provide medical support and medical equipment and improvements. The fund also helped more than 19,000 members of minority groups seek medical attention. Furthermore, volunteer services and the support to improve medical equipment and resources led to better medical care for a total of more than 600,000 patients, thereby strengthening community healthcare.

Micro-Insurance Products Demonstrate Our Core Values by Assisting Minority Families to Develop Risk Safety Net Nan Shan Life upholds core values of insurance and supports government policies. Nan Shan Life, working with 160 municipal governments/local authorities and supported by volunteers of hospitals affiliated with the Nan Shan Life Charity Fund, helped more than 20,000 members of minority groups obtain micro-insurance coverage.

Reach into indigenous villages and encourage teenagers to pursue dreams Nan Shan Life continues to invest in life education for teenagers. Since its launch in 2014, the Bold Plan has been inviting successful individuals to speak to students on campus and encourage them to pursue their dreams. In addition, the Bold Fund is made available to help students make their dreams a reality. As of November 2017, the plan has reached into 103 schools in 17 cities and hosted 117 forums. More than 73,000 students in total attended the events.

Environmentally Friendly Corporation to Actively Promote Various Environmental Activities Nan Shan Life takes energy saving measures and reduces 1,500 tons of carbon every year as part of its commitment to environmental sustainability. It also built more than 8,600 meters of sand groins and piled on more than 16,500 tons of sand for shoreline stabilization and against erosion. Annual coastal cleanups and waste monitoring events are organized across the country. Campaigns are held to promote “less plastic, less ocean waste” and encourage consumers to take action to protect the coastal ecosystem in Taiwan.

Insurance is a business that contributes to the well-being of society. Nan Shan Life, as part of its commitment to serving public welfare, provides services that pay attention to individual needs, and offers a variety of innovative products to help customers acquire the protection needed. Nan Shan Life is also committed to enhancing her services to local communities through corporate social feedback, creating more warmth and happiness for Taiwan’s society.

Nan Shan Life Insurance has been deeply cultivating Taiwan for more than 55 years. It realised many vulnerable people cannot afford medical expenses. In an aging society, Taiwan’s medical care and long-term care was resources outage, and unfair medical resources between urban and rural areas. It is a major issue in Taiwan society.

Nan Shan Life Charity Foundation launched the “Nan Shan Charity Fund for Community Health Care programme” in 2013 to help the underprivileged. With a partnered network of nearly 200 hospitals across Taiwan, the Company donated a total of NTD 330million and offered assistance to 30,000 people. In addition, its volunteers nationwide have greatly extended health-caring services to local communities, allowing them to build a comprehensive health-caring network around Taiwan. In order to realise and understand the effort of the project, they implemented the SROI (Social Return On Investment) process, converted the outcome into concrete figures, and created 4.54 social dollar in social value.

To maximise their public services influences in society, Nan Shan Life Charity Foundation hosted“Nan Shan Medical Social Worker Award”that support the medical social worker to extend their ability and encourage more people to help others.

