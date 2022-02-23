Road Runner Sports Sunnyvale Celebrates Grand Opening of 41st Retail Store

Sunnyvale, USA, 2022-Feb-23 — /EPR Network/ — Road Runner Sports, a specialty running, walking and fitness retailer, will host the grand opening of its 41st retail store in Sunnyvale on Friday, March 4 through Sunday, March 6, 2022. Road Runner Sports Sunnyvale is located at 301 W McKinley Ave #130, Sunnyvale, CA 94086. Community members are invited to attend, and the event is free-of-cost.

The three-day event is set to kick off on Friday, March 4 at 5:30 p.m. with a scavenger hunt activity for prizes including running shoes, custom insoles, apparel and more. The celebration will continue on Saturday, March 5 and Sunday, March 6 at 10 a.m. where the first 25 shoppers will receive a goodie bag filled with swag and accessories, including a pair of sunglasses, water bottle, shoe laces and more. Shoppers will also be entered to win free gear valued at over $500 daily throughout the weekend and a grand prize of a $1,000 shopping spree.

“We’re excited to bring forth a fun and interactive shopping event to the community,” said Road Runner Sports Director of Customer Acquisition Sean Peterson. “Our expansion to Sunnyvale represents a huge milestone in furthering our commitment to helping consumers achieve their fitness goals.”

Road Runner Sports is one of the largest running specialty retailers in the country, offering a vast selection of running shoes, accessories and apparel. The company specializes in The Perfect Fit Zone, a revolutionary fit analysis using a 3D scan of the foot paired with treadmill testing of one’s foot mechanics to produce customized insoles for the perfect fitting shoe.

Road Runner Sports Sunnyvale’s grand opening will kick off on Friday, March 4 through Sunday, March 6, 2022 at 301 W McKinley Ave #130, Sunnyvale, CA 94086. For more information, visit roadrunnersports.com.

###

About Road Runner Sports

Road Runner Sports was founded in 1983 by Chief Runner Mike Gotfredson. Fueled by a love of health and fitness, the Chief Runner brought Road Runner Sports to life in a San Diego garage. Road Runner Sports has grown to become one of the leading national retailers of running gear. For more information, visit roadrunnersports.com