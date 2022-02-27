How to use Wing Chun wooden dummy effectively?

Henryville, USA, 2022-Feb-27 — /EPR Network/ — Over the last few decades, the number of people studying wing Chun equipment and martial arts has increased considerably. Wooden dummy is the most common and widely used equipment to learn and develop the art.

Wing Chun equipment plays a vital role in mastering the art. Any person who visited the martial art center like Warrior Martial Art Supply or seen one on movies will be able to identify a tool known as a wooden dummy.

What is a Mook Jong?

Mook Jong or a wooden dummy is a classic training tool used by Wing Chun and other martial arts. It has the same importance and role as that of a punching bag for the boxer.

The main reason for using additional equipment like a wooden dummy is to replace a human partner and practice the skill required to learn the art.

The wooden dummy is made of hardwood material for strength and long life. Tough these days one can find PVC version of the wooden dummy, it cannot replace the traditional ones.

How to use wooden dummies?

Most believe Wing Chun equipment is used to strengthen their arms by conditioning it. This is not true the art of Wing Chun teaches to deflect the bowls rather than straight attack. Wing Chun art uses a wooden dummy to teach the students angel and precise movements. Ming Chun fights power with redirection, thereby making it possible for a person to beat a strong and bigger opponent.

In most martial arts students are taught to follow certain fixed sequences to block an attack. But in Wing Chun wooden dummy is used to learn reflexes and respond to the environment naturally rather than blindly following a sequence.

Further, wooden dummies in Wing Chun are used to teach the students how to defend and attack simultaneously. Win Chun follows a concept known as chase center, meaning there is no idea of blocking like in other martial arts.

Wing Chun art teaches to make the most of every second, and hence the hands are always trained to head towards the target.

Finally, in Wing Chun students are discouraged from looking down at their arms or leg while practicing. Wooden dummies are used to teach them about the structure and relationship between their limbs to other parts of the body. In wing Chun one is encouraged to maintain a straight spine, head held high and direct contact with the target.

Wing Chun dummy is an ideal way to learn techniques and also to concentrate on soft power that flows through the truck of the tool rather than the limbs. The dummy, when anchored properly, can be used to learn the art at full strength without harming yourself or the opponent.

Take away: It can be concluded that investing in Wing Chun wooden dummy is a necessary tool to learn the art. Recognizing the benefits derived from this equipment learner of other martial arts has incorporated it into their respective style.