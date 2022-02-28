Interactive Display Market: Education Sector to Remain Largest End-User During Forecast Period 2021-2031

The market study done by Fact.MR gives exclusive information about how the market will grow. The study identifies crucial trends that are determining the growth of Interactive Display market. This newly published report sheds light on vital dynamics, such as the drivers, restraints, and opportunities for key market players as well as emerging players associated with the production and supply. The latest report by Fact.MR provides detailed Market Analysis of Interactive Display

Global interactive display market will exhibit a spectacular CAGR of 19.2% during the forecast period 2017-2026. Revenues from worldwide sales of interactive display are estimated to exceed US$ 16,500 Mn by 2026-end.

An interactive display typically comprises a large display screen along with a short projector, which connects to the computer and enables projecting any content present on the computer desktop. This projected content falls onto the surface of the interactive display. Users can then use a stylus, pen, or even their fingers to control the computer.

Market Taxonomy

Region North America

Latin America

Europe

Japan

APEJ

MEA Product Type Interactive White Board

Interactive Flat Panel Display

Interactive Projectors End-User Education

Finance & Professional Services

Healthcare

Retail

Hospitality & Leisure

Travel & Transportation

Other End-Users Size Type Less than 32 IN

33 IN – 42 IN

43 IN – 55 IN

56 IN – 65 IN

66 IN – 70 IN

71 IN – 80 IN

81 IN to 90 IN

Over 90 IN

(Additional information, including cross-sectional data and country-wise analysis & forecast is available in the report)

Competition Tracking

Fact.MR’s report has offered a list of prominent players in the global interactive display market, which include

BenQ Corporation

Samsung Display Co.Ltd.

Crystal Display Systems Ltd.

Planar Systems Inc.

IntuiLab SA

Panasonic Corporation

LG Display Co.Ltd.

Hitachi Ltd.

ViewSonic Corporation

NEC Display Solutions Ltd.

Egan Teamboard Inc.

SMART Technologies

Microsoft Corp

Google Inc.

Epson America Inc.

Cisco Systems Inc.

5 Key Takeaways from Fact.MR’s Report on Interactive Display Market for Forecast Period 2017-2026

Collectively projected to account for over 50% revenue share of the market in 2017, North America and Asia-Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ) are anticipated to remain the largest markets for interactive display. However, the market in APEJ will register a comparatively higher CAGR than the market in North America through 2026. Europe is also expected to be a lucrative region for expansion of the interactive display market.

Based on product type, interactive white board will continue to be sought-after in the market, with sales estimated to exceed US$ 10,000 Mn in revenues by 2026-end. Revenues from sales of interactive white board will remain significantly higher than those from interactive flat panel display and interactive projectors combined.

Education Sector will continue to be the most lucrative end-user of interactive display, followed by finance & professional services. Revenues from sales of interactive displays in these two end-user segments will account for over two-fifth share of the market during 2017 to 2026. Travel & transportation will remain the least lucrative end-user of interactive displays.

66 IN – 70 IN and 56 IN – 65 IN are anticipated to remain preferred size type among end-users in the global interactive display market. 56 IN – 65 IN size type of interactive display will register a comparatively faster expansion in sales than 66 IN – 70 IN through 2026.

Key companies identified by the report, which are proactively supporting expansion of the global interactive display market, include Cisco Systems Inc., Epson America, Inc., Google Inc., Microsoft Corp, SMART Technologies, Egan Teamboard Inc., NEC Display Solutions Ltd., ViewSonic Corporation, Hitachi, Ltd., LG Display Co., Ltd., Panasonic Corporation, IntuiLab SA, Planar Systems Inc., Crystal Display Systems Ltd., BenQ Corporation, and Samsung Display Co., Ltd.

