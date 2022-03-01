Fashinza expands global footprint: Appoints leadership team in North America – Deep Singh to head operations, Aman Singh to lead sales

New Delhi, India, 2022-Mar-01 — /EPR Network/ — Fashinza, a tech-based new-generation fashion supply-chain and product-development platform, is expanding operations in global markets with focus on the US and Canada. Fashinza has appointed Deep Singh to head expansion & growth and Aman Singh to lead sales in North America. Over the past year Fashinza has expanded at a steady pace and the new appointments are in line with the company’s plans to address the rising demand and new opportunities in North America.

Deep Singh, an entrepreneurial growth leader with extensive experience in scaling online to offline tech startups across North America, APAC and South East Asia, will oversee strategy and operations as the General Manager, North America. His expertise lies in leading operations, growth, P&L and expansion in highly competitive markets. Previously, Deep was in the senior leadership team at Ola and built the North India business. Deep is an alumnus of IIM Kozhikode and an active angel investor.

Aman Singh, a results-oriented and mission-driven leader, will head sales in North America. He has extensive experience in AdTech, FinTech, Data Analytics and SaaS solutions across eCommerce, retail and CPG verticals. He specializes in go-to-market strategy, building scalable sales processes and coaching. Aman is an engineer from IIT Roorkee and holds an MBA from IIM Indore.

Commenting on overseas expansion, Pawan Gupta, Co-Founder & CEO, Fashinza, said: “We are strengthening our leadership team as Fashinza aggressively expands overseas. We are excited to welcome Deep Singh and Aman Singh to our fast-growing team. Their entrepreneurial skills, diverse background, and startup experience will be instrumental in Fashinza’s growth in North America.”

About Fashinza

Founded in 2020 by Abhishek Sharma and Pawan Gupta and joined by Jamil Ahmad as one of the co-founders, Fashinza is a global B2B manufacturing marketplace with a mission to create sustainable and futuristic supply chains for fashion brands while improving the lives of millions of workers. Fashinza helps global brands to work with lowest MOQs in the industry and have fast turnarounds. As of January 2021, they have 400 plus ethical partner factories across India, Bangladesh, Vietnam, and Sri Lanka and counting more. Fashinza counts brands like Forever21, Noon.com, FirstCry, The Souled Store, and Bewakoof.com among their customers. They have manufacturing units in India, Bangladesh, and Srilanka and have worked with brands across India, USA, UK, Europe, and Australia. It has already raised Series A round of above US $25 million and expanded to U.S. and now expanding in middle east countries.

Editorial queries contact: Kritika Singh at kritika@prhub.com/ 8826906271