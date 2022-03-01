Sales of Electric Medical Beds Hold Dominance in the Global Medical Beds Market – Fact.MR Study

250 Pages Medical Beds Market Survey by Fact MR, A Leading Business and Competitive Intelligence Provider

According to Fact MR’s recent market research, sales of Medical Beds to swell at propelled CAGR through 2031, as investment towards expansion of healthcare infrastructure continues rising. The goal of the survey is uncover growth opportunities, key trends, growth drivers, and challenges. It also provides recommendations to assist businesses in preparing for unforeseen challenges.

Focus on improving overall patient care will remain a chief growth driver. Besides this, Medical Beds market will continue gaining from increasing willingness among patients and families to spend on advanced healthcare.

The global medical beds market amassed revenue worth US$ 3.8 Bn in 2020. Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, has recently published a revised analysis, which estimates the market to rise at a CAGR of 3.7% and be valued at around US$ 5.5 Bn by 2031.

Even though the medical beds market accounts for less than 1% of the overall medical devices market, which was worth around US$ 430 Bn in 2020, demand for medical equipment is expected to rise steadily over the next ten years, boding well for market expansion.

Global Market Value in 2020 US$ 3.8 Bn Projected market Value for 2031 US$ 5.5 Bn Market CAGR (2021-2031) 3.7%

The market study done by Fact.MR gives exclusive information about how the market will grow. The study identifies crucial trends that are determining the growth of Medical Beds market.

The report offers actionable and valuable market insights of Medical Beds. The latest report by Fact.MR provides details on the present scenario of the market across various regions along with the historic data and forecast of the market. The report also includes information on the sales and demand of Medical Beds Market across various industries and regions.

This newly published and insightful report sheds light on Market Insights of Medical Beds, key dynamics, their impact on the overall value chain from suppliers to end-users and Growth of Medical Beds Market.

Key Segments Covered in Medical Beds Industry Survey

· By Product Type:

Electric Medical Beds Semi-Electric Medical Beds Manual Medical Beds



· By End User:

Hospitals ASCs Other Facilities



· By Application:

Intensive Care Beds Non-intensive Care Beds



· By Usage:

Acute Care Beds Psychiatric Care Beds Long-term Care Beds Bariatric Beds Others



Competitive Landscape

Leading companies in the medical beds market are investing in the research & development of new beds that would suit the changing needs of the healthcare industry.

In February 2021, Stryker, a leading name in the medical device industry announced the launch of its new hospital bed. The new ProCuity bed series is a bed that is low-height and suitable for all environments. The new beds also have wireless connectivity and advanced fall protection to ensure the patient and caregiver safety alike.

In February 2021, Hillrom announced plans to acquire a continuous monitoring technology from EarlySense. This technology would then be integrated with its Centrella Smart+ med-surg bed and strengthen its reliability and make it more advanced than before.

Demand for medical beds from hospitals is prominent, but popularity of homecare services is expected to substantially increase over the decade, and this would create a new demand pocket for medical beds. Increasing geriatric population, rising medical emergencies, and high prevalence of chronic diseases are some of the major factors that are driving demand for medical beds across geographies.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The global medical beds market is anticipated to rise at CAGR of 3.7% over the forecast period (2021 to 2031).

Sales revenue from the global market is expected to be approximately US$ 5.5 Bn by 2031-end.

Market in the APAC region is expected to rise at the fastest CAGR over the next ten years.

The global market net worth was around US$ 3.8 Bn in 2020.

Rising geriatric population, technological advancements, and increasing demand from various institutions are some of the major factors propelling the market.

“Increasing technological proliferation in the healthcare industry is anticipated to majorly shape the progress of the market for medical beds,” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Report Benefits & Key Questions Answered

Medical Beds Category and segment level analysis: Fact MR provides a detailed analysis of the factors influencing sales growth across key segments. It highlights key growth drivers and provides useful information for identifying sales prospects at the regional and local level.

Medical Beds Historical volume analysis : The report provides a comparison of Medical Beds's historical sales and projected sales performance for 2021-2031.

Medical Beds Manufacturing trend analysis: The report offers a detailed analysis of manufacturing trends in the Medical Beds market. It carefully gauges the impact of changing healthcare needs of key demographics globally

Medical Beds Consumption by demographics: The report investigates consumer behavior affecting Medical Beds demand outlook for the assessment period. Effect of their keenness for digital trends on Medical Beds market is carefully analyzed

Post COVID consumer spending on Medical Beds: Healthcare industry has been largely influenced by COVID-19 pandemic. The Fact MR Market survey analyzed consumer spending post COVID-19. It assesses how current trends that will influence expenditure on healthcare services, thus affecting Medical Beds market growth.

More Valuable Insights on Medical Beds Market

Fact.MR, in its new report, offers an unbiased Market Analysis of Medical Beds, Sales and Demand of Medical Beds, analyzing forecast statistics through 2019 and beyond. The study reveals growth projections on the basis of various criteria.

