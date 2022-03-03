Indore – New Software Export Hub of the Country

Indore, India, 2022-Mar-03 — /EPR Network/ — Indore is rapidly emerging as a new IT hub of the country. The city is now the destination to a few big IT brands while more are in pipeline, to add Indore to their list. Meanwhile, the city’s own Software companies are performing very well and matching the standards of bigger names in software export, thus leaving no stone unturned to contribute in a bigger way to bring laurels to the city and the state of Madhya Pradesh.

Serosoft Solutions is one such brand from Indore which has emerged as one of the fastest-growing educational software and solutions companies in India under the dynamic leadership of Mr. Arpit Badjatya, MD & CEO, Serosoft Solutions Pvt Ltd. Serosoft has come a long way since inception from being an IT startup to becoming the behemoth in EdTech space. Serosoft has bagged many awards and recognition to proudly boast of, like Deloitte Fast 50, Asia Pacific (APAC) 2018, 2018 Red Herring, EdTech Cool Tool Awards 2019 Finalist in SIS Category, etc. thus making Indore proud at the international level.

A delegation from Lesotho- a country from the African continent, visited Indore to explore the opportunity, which will help their educational institute to have a world-class solution to their needs also bolstering Serosoft’s mission to digitally transform 2000 leading institutions across the world to ensure greater learning & ease for students, higher productivity for teachers and staff, better decision-making for leadership and Innovation & advancement for the education ecosystem. In the past Serosoft has served Institutions from around 20 countries. They have entered into an agreement with Serosoft for their complete digital transformation.

The team from Lesotho was very happy to see the success of Indore in the field of IT and Software. Also, they were impressed with the cleanliness of the city and they appreciated the fact that Indore has bagged the number one tag of the cleanest city of India for 5 consecutive times.

Indore has come a long way in creating a better IT ecosystem through a lot to achieve!