Edtech Startup Zookal Launches Online Competition Zookal Challenge

SYDNEY, NSW, Australia, 2022-Mar-04 — /EPR Network/ — Zookal has announced that it is celebrating the expansion of Zookal Study by hosting an online competition in which students can win numerous cash prizes. The comprehensive 24/7 study platform revealed that students who wish to participate in the Zookal Challenge (https://www.zookalchallenge.com/), simply need to send in a 30 words or less example of a TV or Movie quote that best describes their student life experiences, for a chance to enter the $5000 prize pool.

The competition which started on the 15th of February will run all through the month, ending on the 30th of March, after which the winner and runners-up will be announced. Students who wish to enter the competition simply need to visit the Zookal Challenge website and type in their submissions in the provided fields.

Zookal has announced that the first prize winner will take home a cash prize of $1000 while the next 40 runners-up will receive $100 each. Participants can also create a meme of their answers directly from the Zookal Challenge website to share on social media, which will improve their chances of winning.

Made for students by students, Zookal understands the unique difficulties associated with pursuing secondary and tertiary education, and its business model is structured to offer the best 24/7 online services and study tools to make learning easier.

Currently being used by over 40,000 students worldwide, Zookal’s expansion will see the company make its impressive study tools available to the country’s growing number of college students.

Anyone interested in joining the challenge for a shot at the $5000 cash prize pool can do so by clicking on the following link: https://www.zookalchallenge.com

About Zookal

Zookal was born in 2011 from the creative minds of a small group of Sydney students. After personally experiencing the stress of buying expensive course textbooks, Zookal’s founders decided to come up with a better option to make education more affordable and accessible in Australia with Zookal Textbooks.

Today, Zookal is one of the fastest growing Ed-Tech startups in Asia Pacific. We’re on a mission to improve the student’s journey from high school and all the way through university. We do this by offering innovative and accessible digital solutions through our own online study platform, Zookal Study.

With 24/7 online access to student resources, over 1 million verified problem solutions, homework help, flashcards, and exam test prep features available on-demand, we’re dedicated to helping students around the world structure their study however they like, whenever they like.

