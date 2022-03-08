The Satin Doll Revue moves from nightclub to theater April 24

DETROIT, USA , 2022-Mar-08 — /EPR Network/ — April is Jazz Appreciation Month and Unlimited Sky Production has the perfect show to celebrate the spirit of jazz. The Preservation of Jazz – Out of the Mouth of Jazz Music Series presents The Satin Doll Revue on April 24 at 7p, at the Greater Detroit Community Center, 20030 John R in Detroit. Tickets are $40, available for purchase online through EventBrite.

The Satin Doll Revue features some of Detroit’s most talented jazz artists honoring successful singers of the past that fought, persevered, and overcame barriers in music and life. The former disparities and challenges faced by Bessie Smith in the 1900s, Billie Holiday in the 30s and 40s, Sarah Vaughan and Dinah Washington during the 50s, plus Nina Simone in the 60s helped paved the way for today’s jazz artists to enjoy career opportunities void of race and gender barriers.

All ages will enjoy this retrospective jazz show narrated by Carmen McRae (DJ Lady Love) and featuring Dinah Washington (Nina Simone Neal), Etta James (Tosha Owens), and Nina Simone (Faye Bradford). The show’s creator and producer, Sky Covington pays tribute to Billie Holiday. Detroit’s Queen of the Blues, Thornetta Davis returns as the incorrigible Bessie Smith and the sultry sass of Sarah Vaughan is captured by international jazz singer, Kimmie Horne. “This is going to be an exciting show for us,” says manager Nicole Freeman. “Moving from a nightclub to a theater setting with full lighting capabilities is going to elevate the production even more.”

Bring the grandparents for a trip down memory lane. Introduce your friends and relatives to the incredible voices of jazz. Surprise your significant other with a special evening out. Do you know a young musician who could use some exposure to the legacy of jazz? Bring them on April 24 to see Unlimited Sky Production’s The Satin Doll Revue for the first time in a theater setting at the Greater Detroit Community Center, 20030 John R, Detroit. Tickets are $40, available online through EventBrite. Follow The Satin Doll Revue on Facebook. Come appreciate Jazz this month and celebrate how far we’ve come!