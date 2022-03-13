Asia Region Accounts more than 40% Market Revenue of Total Stick-built Aluminum Curtain Wall – Fact.MR Survey

The impact of the COVID-19 outbreak has compelled several manufacturers and industries to rethink their operations to gradually recover from the losses incurred for years to come. The organic chemicals industry suffered a huge setback due to halted production and a limited supply of raw materials.

The global aluminium curtain wall revenue achieved a market value of more than US$ 33 billion in 2020. The industry’s sales are being driven by the industry’s sustainability and durability.

Furthermore, rising need for energy-efficient commercial and public infrastructure solutions has boosted demand for aluminium curtain walls. As a result, the market is predicted to grow at a CAGR of close to 10%, reaching global revenue of US$ 82 billion by 2031.

Key Segments Covered

· Type

Unitized Stick-built Aluminum Curtain Wall Semi-Unitized Stick-built Aluminum Curtain Wall Stick-built Aluminum Curtain Wall



· Application

Commercial-grade Stick-built Aluminum Curtain Wall Residential-grade Stick-built Aluminum Curtain Wall



Competitive Landscape

Innovation and development of longer renovation cycles of products are expected to shape the competition among market players as customers are looking for permanent solutions in aluminium curtain wall products in the market.

For instance, in May 2021, Alumil Aluminium Industry S. A, supported the creation of sustainable building in Vancouver by using SMARTIA M78 for making the city greener.

Key Takeaways of Stick-built Aluminum Curtain Walls Market Study

Commercial applications of Stick-built Aluminum Curtain Walls account for a majority share of 73% of the total market revenues. Stringent government regulations regarding carbon footprint, are propelling the adoption of Stick-built Aluminum Curtain Walls in commercial applications.

Attributable to superior build quality and ease of installation unitized Stick-built Aluminum Curtain Walls are projecting healthy growth opportunities. Unitized Stick-built Aluminum Curtain Walls are poised to grow more than two-fold growth during the projection period.

Residential applications of the product are gaining momentum among a multiplying number of high-net-worth individuals. The application segment will register 2.7X growth from 2019 to 2029.

East Asia leads global sales with over 1/4th share of the total market value. Developing countries in this region are inclined towards developing modern infrastructure which employs Stick-built Aluminum Curtain Walls for enhanced energy savings.

Southeast Asia & Oceania offer the most remunerative growth opportunities with a double digit growth rate of 11% CAGR during the forecast. Amid a booming start-up ecosystem, major countries in this region are investing in modern infrastructure development to support economic growth.

