Future Electronics Launches New Embedded Boards Section of Website

The Embedded Board Solutions section is part of the Embedded Solutions portal, a new initiative from Future Intelligent Solutions. It features embedded boards such as System on Modules (SOMs) and Single Board Computers (SBCs) running Linux, Android, and Windows, complete with the MPUs, CPUs, and GPUs and supporting devices to enable the latest designs.

Embedded boards integrate critical system functions into a production-ready solution, offering faster time to market and long lifecycles. SOMs and COMs provide compact processing modules that can be attached to a custom carrier card and designed to system specifications, while Single Board Computers and Industrial Motherboards are full board solutions that come preconfigured in a variety of form factors.

Future Electronics has partnered with world leaders in embedded board manufacturing to provide best-in-class solutions, while offering long term availability coupled with Future Electronics’ customized supply chain programs.

Visit the new Embedded Boards page at www.FutureElectronics.com/Our-Solutions/Embedded-Solutions/Embedded-Boards.

To learn more about Future Electronics, and to access the world’s largest available-to-sell inventory, visit www.FutureElectronics.com.

