Badminton Shoes Market Poised to Expand at a Robust Pace Over 2031

Badminton shoes market exhibited growth at an impressive CAGR of over 7% from 2013 to 2017 . This growth can be ascribed to the fact that badminton ranks among the most popular sports in the world by participation.

Global demand for badminton shoes is likely to reach new heights and exceed US$ 2,800 Mn in 2019, owing to ever-increasing popularity of racquet sports, including badminton.

Demand for badminton shoes with rubber soles will continue to outgrow other types, with global demand estimated to exceed US$ 1,900 Mn in 2019.

East Asia will continue to be the leading market for badminton shoes, with China spearheading demand. Asians actively pursuing badminton as a recreational sport, hobby, or profession is fuelling the growth of this regional market.

Badminton Shoes: Key Market Players

Cosco (India) Ltd, Mizuno USA, Inc.

Carlton Sports

VICTOR RACKETS IND. CORP

Adidas AG

Li Ning Company Limited

Global Badminton Shoes: Segmentation

· Based on product type, the global Badminton Shoes market can be segmented as:

· Based on special diet needs, the global Badminton Shoes market can be segmented as:

· Based on flavours, the global Badminton Shoes market can be segmented as:

· Based on the distribution channel, the global Badminton Shoes market can be segmented as:

Badminton Shoes Market- Competitive Landscape

In 2018, Yonex Co., Ltd. – a leading manufacturer of sporting equipment for golf, tennis, and badminton- made an official announcement of the release of its lightest badminton shoe, namely ‘POWER CUSHION AERUS 3’ of around 270 grams. This badminton shoe by Yonex can exceptionally absorb the after-impact of badminton footwork whilst offering unmatched flexibility and comfort to the player. This new product not only claims of offering enhanced resilience and shock-absorption, but also promises improved elasticity and agility.

In 2018, Puma SE joined hands with Havas Media, a leading media division of the marketing & communications arena of the Havas group. This is a part of the company’s ‘over-arching strategy’ to introduce major reforms in its marketing approaches, which, in turn, will help in boosting brand-customer interaction and driving sales growth.

In 2018, Lotto Sport Italia- a key manufacturer of causal and sporting clothing and footwear- launched one of the uniuque technologies of the company, namely ‘AMF – Adapto Memory Foam’ campaign in Bangaladesh. As per this campaign, customers making purchases of Lotto shoes worth Tk1500 form any of the flagship stores owned by the company will also get a pair of AMF shoe insole as a gift. This campaign was run by the company with a sole objective of reaping profits via value-added offerings.

