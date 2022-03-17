Reusable Water Bottles Market is Estimated to Grow at a CAGR Of 4% During Forecast Period 2021-2031

The market study done by Fact.MR gives exclusive information about how the market will grow. The study identifies crucial trends that are determining the growth of Reusable Water Bottle market. This newly published report sheds light on vital dynamics, such as the drivers, restraints, and opportunities for key market players as well as emerging players associated with the production and supply. The latest report by Fact.MR provides detailed Market Analysis of Reusable Water Bottle

The report offers actionable and valuable market insights of Reusable Water Bottle. The latest report by Fact.MR provides details on the present scenario of the market across various regions along with the historic data and forecast of the market. The report also includes information on the sales and demand of Reusable Water Bottle Market across various industries and regions.

Global reusable water bottle market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of around 4% during the forecast period (2020-2030) and reach a value pool of over US$ 11 Bn.

It would be premature to determine the effect of Covid-19 on the demand outlook for reusable water bottles. However, the global pandemic has put forth several roadblocks for the global reusable water bottle market to grow prosperously. Governments around the world have advocated safety and wellbeing of their people and most of the sales of retail and consumer goods have received a setback.

The polymer sub-segment has accounted for more than 30% of the total material type segment. Reusable water bottles made from polymer materials are more economical than those made from metal, glass and silicone. These polymer based bottles are also simple to clean, available in a wide variety of colors and don’t leave a metallic taste behind. These characteristics make reusable water bottles based on polymers the highest sales category.

This newly published and insightful report sheds light on Market Insights of Reusable Water Bottle, key dynamics, their impact on the overall value chain from suppliers to end-users and Growth of Reusable Water Bottle Market.

Reusable Water Bottle Market: Segmentation

FactMR’s study has done the segmentation of the reusable water bottle market on the basis of material, product, primary usage, size, sales channel and region

By Material Type : Polymers Metals Glass Silicone

By Product Type : Plain Insulated Filtered Collapsible Infuser Growlers Other Water Bottles

By Primary Usage : Everyday Sports Travel Other Utilities

By Size : 8-12 Oz 16-27 Oz 32 Oz 40 Oz 64 Oz 1 Gallon and Above

By Sales Channel : Supermarkets / Hypermarkets Independent Stores E-Commerce Other Channels

By Region : North America Latin America Europe CIS & Russia Japan APEJ MEA



Key Takeaways of Reusable Water Bottle Market Study

APEJ is anticipated to give impetus to the reusable water bottle market with the highest growth rate of over 4% during the forecast period. The general spike in mountaineering and outdoor sports activities after the cessation of the Covid-19 outbreak in the region will attribute to such growth

Polymer based reusable water bottled acquired the most shares (~30%) within the material type segment due to the easy availability of polymer substances and the low cost of manufacturing

With the recent Covid-19 pandemic however, the global export of polymer substances have slowed down which is expected to affect sales of the polymer reusable water bottles

Supermarkets / Hypermarkets take the lead within the sales channel segment, accumulating a share of more than 30%.

Highly Fragmented Market with Product Development Being the Key Forte

The global reusable water bottles market is highly fragmented in nature with a large number of companies scattered worldwide. Companies are not only innovating in terms of functionality, but also in terms of design, to tap into various segments. Gululu, in May 2018, announced international launch of Gululu Go, a lightweight bottle with interactive speaker, having a cartoonish sound, attractive to kids. Many companies are also offering personalized customization of looks of the bottle, thus targeting both, household and corporate customers for their different specific requirements.



