Creative Diagnostics Launches Staphylococcal Enterotoxin Antigens

Staphylococcus aureus is a Gram-positive spherical bacterium about 1 µm in diameter that forms clusters. Staphylococci are ubiquitous in the environment and can be found in air, dust, sewage, water, and environmental surfaces. It lives in humans and livestock and is commonly found in the upper respiratory tract and skin. Staphylococcus aureus is one of the leading causes of foodborne bacterial poisoning worldwide. The most prominent virulence factors associated with S. aureus are staphylococcal enterotoxins (SEs), which cause toxic shock-like syndrome and are associated with food poisoning.

SEs are potent parenteral toxins synthesized by Staphylococcus aureus throughout the logarithmic growth phase or during the transition from exponential to stationary phase. SEs and enterotoxin-like (SEls) are globular single-chain proteins with low molecular weight (19-29 kDa). These SEs have remarkable heat and acid resistance. Staphylococcal enterotoxins have been proposed to be named according to their emetic activity, and only superantigens that cause emesis after oral administration in primate models will be named SEs. The repertoire of S. aureus SEs/SEls includes 22 members, excluding molecular variants.

The most common staphylococcal enterotoxins are SEA and SEB. TSST-1, originally designated SEF, lacks emetic activity. SEs act not only as potent gastrointestinal toxins, but also as superantigens that bind to class II MHC molecules on antigen-presenting cells and stimulate T-cell proliferation. If this stimulation persists, a massive cytokine overload occurs, precluding the clinical features of toxic shock syndrome.

Creative Diagnostics offers five different enterotoxin types (SEA, SEB, SEC, SED and SEE). Products such as Native Staphylococcus aureus Enterotoxin A (SEA) (DAG-WT619), Recombinant Staphylococcus aureus Enterotoxin B (SEB) (DAG-WT627), Native Staphylococcus aureus Enterotoxin C2 (SEC2) (DAG-WT621), Recombinant Staphylococcus aureus Enterotoxin D (SED) (DAG-WT629), and Native Staphylococcus aureus Enterotoxin E (SEE) (DAG-WT624) are all available at Creative Diagnostics. They are highly purified staphylococcal enterotoxins (over 95% purity) and have less cross-reactivity with other enterotoxin types.

