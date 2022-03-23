Career Launcher partners with ApplyBoard to help students find study-abroad opportunities

Ontario, Canada, 2022-Mar-23 — /EPR Network/ — CL Educate Ltd.’s EdTech arm, Career Launcher, has joined hands with ApplyBoard, one of the world’s largest online platforms for student recruitment. Under the partnership, CL will operate as a recruitment partner, utilizing its network of 150+ centres across India to recruit students for various study abroad programmes.

CL will employ its test-prep expertise, the network of partners across India, and relationships with schools and universities to drive incremental UG and PG admissions internationally. The arrangement would strengthen CL’s international education offering and boost the admission consulting practice for study abroad programs.

Talking about the partnership, CL Educate Executive Director Nikhil Mahajan said, “We’ve noticed a shift in student preferences, with students now preferring inclusive and hospitable countries. We have seen that the US and Canada are the highest recipients, with the UK also on the priority list for college students. Besides, we’re ecstatic to have ApplyBoard on board as our International Education partner. This can be a major step in our mission to assist Indian students accomplish their education and career goals.”

ApplyBoard’s Co-Founder and Chief Marketing Officer, Meti Basiri added, “We welcome this new collaboration with CL Educate. Through CL’s years of sector expertise and ApplyBoard’s platform, AI-focused technology, and global reach there is no doubt that together we will help countless students gain access to the education they desire to take their career and life opportunities forward.”

ApplyBoard is the leading online student recruitment platform in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia. ApplyBoard has over 1,500 partner schools and universities in the countries mentioned above and works with more than 300,000 students, having been recruited for 100,000 programs from more than 125 countries.

The CL partner network is the biggest in the test prep industry in terms of locations and product basket. CL aims to be a 500-partner network over the next 3 years from the current 150+ centers spread across programmes covering IIT-JEE, NEET, Law, IPM, MBA, SAT, GRE, GMAT, IELTS, Admissions Consulting, BANK, SSC, CUCET, etc. For more, visit www.careerlauncher.com/partner

About CL Educate Ltd.

Listed on the BSE and NSE of India in 2017, CL Educate Ltd is a well-diversified and technology-enabled provider of education products, services, content, and infrastructure with a presence across the education value chain. It commenced its operations in 1996; and is present in test-preparation & training services, publishing & content development, integrated business, marketing & sales services for corporates, vocational training programs, and integrated solutions to educational institutions. CL operates a gamut of test-prep services under the ‘Career Launcher’ brand that offers coaching for MBA, Overseas (GRE, GMAT, SAT, IELTS, Admissions Consulting), Bank, SSC, Civils, Law/BBA, Gate/Engineering/Medical) across India and in the Middle East. Led by a team of highly qualified professionals, including IIT-IIM alumni, with a passion for excellence, the 27-year old company has successfully diversified from a single MBA test-prep centre to a Pan-India conglomerate in an asset-light, technology-enabled manner, leveraging strong synergies among its businesses. For more details, please visit http://www.cleducate.com/

About ApplyBoard

ApplyBoard empowers students worldwide to access the best education by simplifying the study abroad search, application, and acceptance process to more than 1,500 institutions across Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia. ApplyBoard, headquartered in Kitchener, Ontario, Canada, has helped more than 300,000 students from more than 125 countries on their educational journeys since 2015. For more information, go to www.applyboard.com.

***

For more details, contact:

PRHUB | Swati Gorai, +91 9113719729, swati@prhub.com