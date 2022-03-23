Ansys India is now Great Place to Work® Certified™ (Feb 2022 – Feb 2023)

New Delhi, India, 2022-Mar-23 — /EPR Network/ — Global leader and innovator of engineering simulation software, Ansys India, is proud to be Great Place to Work-Certified™ in its maiden attempt at certification for 2022-23. This prestigious award is based entirely on what current employees say, about their experience working at Ansys India. This certification follows previous wins by Ansys in other APAC regions: China, Japan, Taiwan and South Korea last year. The ‘One Ansys’ approach of Ansys creates a welcoming environment and an inclusive culture for all employees.

Great Place to Work® Institute is a global research and consulting firm that helps organisations create and sustain great workplaces through development of high trust workplace cultures.

Speaking about the certification, Mr. Sanjay Asane, Country Human Resources Manager – India and ASEAN, Ansys, said, “While we are thrilled to become Great Place to Work Certified™ and we acknowledge that this win has been possible due to each member of our team in Ansys India. As a company, we firmly believe in investing in our employees in all aspects, be it training, environment, infrastructure, benefits, or any other support. We will build on this achievement and continue to treat our people as our most valuable asset, as this is what will result in employee growth and in turn help us deliver better experiences to our customers.”

With 90% of the employees across locations responding in the survey, Ansys India has a Trust Index© score of 87% and 92% of the survey respondents believe that the organization is a great place to work. Ansys India scored 99% in Physical Safety and between 96-97% in Fair Treatment and customer advocacy. According to the survey, 91% of Ansys’ employees felt that they could count on people to cooperate and 93% felt that they could take time off work when it was necessary. 86% of the respondents felt that people in Ansys avoid politicking and backstabbing as ways to get things done.

Ansys India, according to 87% employees is a psychologically and emotionally healthy place to work and an equal number wants to continue to work here for a long time. 90% of the respondents would even endorse the company as a great place to work.

The Great Place to Work® Assessment and Recognition Program assesses the workplace culture of nearly 1000 organizations in India every year across over 60 broad industries of varied sizes – from 10 employees to 100,000. The organisations that meet the Certification criteria are Certified as a Great Place to Work for a period of 1 year. Ansys India is certified for the period of February 2022 to February 2023.

Ansys is the global leader in engineering simulation. Through our strategy of Pervasive Engineering Simulation, we help the world's most innovative companies deliver radically better products to their customers. By offering the best and broadest portfolio of engineering simulation software, we help them solve the most complex design challenges and create products limited only by imagination. Founded in 1970, Ansys is headquartered south of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, U.S.A.

