Power Marketing International Voted Best Pay Per Click Service Provider

Jensen Beach, FL, 2022-Mar-24 — /EPR Network/ — Today, Power Marketing International, a global leader in digital design and marketing, announced the company being voted the best pay-per-click service provider in a recent online poll.

“Power Marketing International is filled with what I like to call superstars,” said Peggy Pollice, CEO. “As a social media marketing agency that really does it all, this latest vote simply reconfirms what I already knew about my team. We strive to do it all and do it all well, from web design to social media marketing services and everything else in between. It’s nice to have my team recognized in such a manner, and they are certainly more than deserving of this achievement.”

The news comes closely after additional hiring by Power Marketing International, which saw a number of top talents in the field come over to join the company. While the key additions took several months to complete, management has hinted at more to possibly come. A full-service firm, Power Marketing International has built its reputation on providing clients with everything they need for an online presence in a custom manner, leveling the playing field for companies regardless of size or budget, saving them both time and money.

“At Power Marketing International, we all work for perfection and tell one another we can always do better,” said Ms. Pollice. “I am personally very proud of my team for the award and know that with all the talent we have firmly in place, it is only a matter of time before more come our way.”

For more information, contact Power Marketing International at 888-Web-SEO1 (932-7361) or info@Web-SEO1.com

About Power Marketing International:

As a premier design and digital marketing agency, Power Marketing International has cultivated a culture of putting its clients first and driving results that matter. Their design philosophy is to bring the highest quality visual and practical online services that match a client’s brand and company on every level. Above all, they believe in and actively practice doing business with honesty, integrity, and a sincere heart for their clients and their client’s business needs.