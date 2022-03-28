Top Russian Medical Universities offers Affordable Medical Education in 2022

Indore, India, 2022-Mar-28 — /EPR Network/ — When it comes to Study MBBS Abroad, the very first and most preferred destination among students is Russia. As most medical aspirants want to become a doctor and looking for the perfect study destination to study medical education abroad. MBBS in Russia is the favorite abroad location among Indian medical aspirants as well as other foreign students. Medical universities in Russia offer the world’s best medical education at budget-friendly cost.

If you search for the top country for your medical study abroad at low cost, you will definitely find Russia on top of the list. Due to peaceful environment, best education system, good infrastructure, English as teaching medium for full course, affiliated hospitals for practice and internship etc. many international students apply for admission to Russian MBBS Colleges.

There are lots of medical colleges in the country that are recognized by NMC and WHO to offer medical education to foreign students. Applicants who want to get admission to medical colleges can apply directly to the university and get an assured seat by meeting the admission eligibility criteria. Listed below are some of the top MBBS universities in the country for Indian students to study MBBS abroad at low cost.

Kabardino Balkarian State University

Crimea Federal University

Bashkir State Medical University

Kazan State University

People’s Friendship medical University

Pirgov Research Medical University

Dagestan State Medical University

There is no need to take any entrance examination to study in MBBS Russia like NEET or language exam such as IELTS. Indian students just need to qualify for the NEET UG Exam as it is a mandatory examination required to study medical education in abroad or in India. Your degree will not be valid in India if you aren’t NEET qualified.

Almost every student who want to pursue MBBS abroad, searches for the low-cost medical universities and the country. It’s a great opportunity for Indian medicos to select the best medical universities in Russia like Crimea federal Medical University and get quality medical education at an affordable cost.

The Crimea state medical university is one of the lowest cost universities for MBBS in Russia. The total cost requires to study MBBS in this university is 25 lakhs and that too including tuition fees, hostel and mess fees for all 6 years. There are other many low-cost medical universities in the country which are also open for foreign aspirants.

