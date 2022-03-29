Clutch Recognizes InApp Among the Leading Application Modernization Services Providers for 2022

California, USA, 2022-Mar-29 — /EPR Network/ — InApp, Inc. is pleased to announce that the company has been recognized as one of the top service providers on Clutch in the application modernization space.

Clutch is hugely respected within the B2B space for connecting small, mid-market, and enterprise businesses with service providers that fit their needs. Clutch Leader Awards recognize the highest-performing B2B companies by industry, service focus, and location every year. Companies must exhibit an unusually high ability to deliver top-tier work to their clients to be eligible for a Clutch Leader Award.

“Receiving this recognition is no small feat, and we’re incredibly appreciative of our customers for their support throughout the years. We also are eternally grateful to those who left us a review on our Clutch profile,” said Vijay Kumar, CEO & Co-Founder, InApp, Inc.

“We believe this recognition reflects our 20 years in the industry and the terrific work our more than 300 talented employees do every day for our strong and growing list of world-class customers,” said Jason Johnson, EVP, Global Growth, InApp, Inc.

“Something particularly exceptional about InApp is the professional nature of their code. It is above and beyond what we expect from most engineering organizations. The team has the ability to consume and execute architectures and designs,” said Brandon Burris, CTO, Z5 Inventory, in his review of InApp on Clutch.

About InApp

InApp is a full-scale software services company operating for more than 20 years with a solid client base ranging from Fortune 500 companies to start-ups to SMBs. The company has offices in the USA, India, and Japan. Founded by a group of IT experts with several years of Big 5 consulting experience, the company offers an integrated portfolio of software engineering services that include application services, product engineering, mobility solutions, programming services, testing services, UI design services, games, and infotainment. InApp is a certified Gold Microsoft Partner.

InApp offers expertise in core technologies, cloud computing, data analytics, blockchain solutions, AR & VR solutions, Artificial Intelligence & deep learning, and IoT. The company has been a pioneer in providing cutting-edge technology services in diversified verticals such as construction, manufacturing, business software, and more. Our teams consist of 300+ graduate and postgraduate computer scientists and engineers, assisted by other experts in project management, technology selection, and advice and process management.

For more information, visit the InApp website. https://inapp.com/