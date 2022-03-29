Treatment Syndromes Dementia Movement Disorders Market to reach an estimated value of USD 21,154.8 million in 2030

Treatment Syndromes Dementia Movement Disorders Market 2022

The analysis includes forecasted Treatment Syndromes Dementia Movement Disorders Market valuation and growth rate, as per the researchers’ review. This Treatment Syndromes Dementia Movement Disorders Market Review provides a summary of current market dynamics, barriers, drivers, and metrics as well as a perspective for important segments. Business growth in different industries, too, is anticipated. The nature of the research also demands comprehensive segmental analysis. The worldwide Treatment Syndromes Dementia Movement Disorders Market also provides a regional overview spanning North America, Latin America, Asia-Pacific Europe, and the Middle East & Africa, with the sector’s detailed country-level measurements. The report also provides a thorough description of the business strategies used by the major players as well as new entrants.

According to a new market report published by Persistence Market Research “Global Market Study on Treatment for Syndromes of Dementia and Movement Disorders: Asia to Witness Highest Growth by 2030,” the global treatment for syndromes of dementia and movement disorders market was valued at USD 12,859.8 million in 2021 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.6% from 2021 to 2030, to reach an estimated value of USD 21,154.8 million in 2030.

The treatment for syndromes of dementia and movement disorders market is witnessing significant growth due to increasing R&D investments in drug discovery and developments. In addition, increasing prevalence of neurodegenerative disorders and rising awareness about mental disorders are also driving the growth of the market. However, most of the drugs fail in Phase III due to lack of sufficient knowledge about the mechanisms of the brain and the unknown causes of the disease.

Some of the major players in the treatment for syndromes of dementia and movement disorders market:

F. Hoffmann-La Roche, Ltd.

Novartis AG.

Merck & Co., Inc.

Sanofi S.A.

Valeant Pharmaceutical International, Inc.

AstraZeneca GmbH and Pfizer, Inc.

Other

In addition, lack of comprehensive therapeutic management, strict regulations, and time-consuming drug approval process inhibit the growth of the market.

In North America, growing aging population and rising incidence of neurodegenerative disease are driving the use of treatment for syndromes of dementia and movement disorders in the market. In addition, lack of proper medication is also fuelling the growth of treatments for syndromes of dementia and movement disorders market.

In Europe, the treatment for syndromes of dementia and movement disorders market is driven by rising incidence of mental disorder related disease and growing aging population. On the other hand, various awareness programs were launched by public and private health institutions to control dementia and movement disorders, which would increase the use of dementia and movement disorder drugs in the region.

However, in Asia the growth for treatment for syndromes of dementia and movement disorders is much higher than developed countries due to widening health insurance penetration, and large population base.

The treatment for syndromes of dementia and movement disorders market is segmented as follows:

Treatment for syndromes of dementia and movement disorders market, by drugs used to treat progressive dementia

Diseases based therapeutics under progressive dementia

Drugs for progressive dementia

Treatment for syndromes of dementia and movement disorders market, by drugs used to treat progressive dementia with other neurological abnormalities

Disease based therapeutics under progressive dementia with other neurological abnormalities

Drugs for progressive dementia with other neurological abnormalities

Treatment for syndromes of dementia and movement disorders market, by drugs used to treat movement disorders

Diseases based therapeutics under movement disorders

Drugs for movement disorders

Treatment for syndromes of dementia and movement disorders market, by geography

North America

Europe

Asia

Rest of the World (RoW)

