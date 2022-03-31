Ubuy UAE Ramadan Sale is On: Don’t Miss Out on Good Deals and Offers



Dubai, UAE, 2022-Mar-31 — /EPR Network/ — Ubuy UAE, a popular cross-border shopping platform in UAE has started the Ramadan Kareem sale, on their app and website.

Ramadan is a blessed month of the year in the Islamic culture. As per some sacred belief when the month of Ramadan starts the gates of heaven open and the gates of hell close and the evil beings are chained. Most Muslims believe that during this holy month God enlightened Prophet Mohammed to the first verses of the Quran. The night when this happened was known as ” Laylat al-Qadr” in Arabic or “The Night of Power”. To make this celebration more enjoyable you can prepare a shopping list for your dear ones. Now doing so will become easy with Ubuy Ramadan Sale 2022. This shopping website is offering holistic offers on your Ramadan purchases and lets you save more.

Ubuy Ramadan Sale 2022 is On the Roll

The auspicious month of Ramadan is going to come, but get yourself prepared early for the celebration with Ubuy UAE Ramadan Sale. The shopping celebration would be going on for the whole Ramadan month. During this month customers can find interesting deals on their favourite items. Double your joy and have fun shopping using instant discounts and cashback without a minimum amount limit.

10% Instant Discount + 20% Cashback

Remember: This cashback will reflect in your Ucredit wallet.

Use Promo Code: UBFEST

Find Fascinating Ramadan Deals, Discounts & Offers in the Following Categories

Let spirituality indulge you during this holy month of Ramadan. Enjoy close time with your dear ones and gift them something they like. You can choose from the following product categories:

Fashion Trends

Ethnic Wear

Artificial Jewellery

Footwear

Watches

Scarves & Head Covers

Feasting After Fasting

Dates

Organic Juices

Dry Fruits

Multigrain Protein Bars

Noodles & Snacks

Hygiene Habits

Floor Cleaners

Hand Washes & Sanitizers

Toiletries

Insect Repellents

Manicure Sets

Beauty Products

Mascaras

Face Mists

Lipsticks

Nail Polishes

Perfumes

Ramadan Decorations

Ramadan Lanterns

String Lights

Ramadan Ornaments

Ramadan Candles

Chandeliers

Gardening Equipment

Grass Trimmers

Gardening Spades

Garden Watering Equipment

Hanging Planters

Fertilizer Spreaders

Kitchen Appliances

Refrigerators

Food Containers

Juice Makers

Electric Kettles

Crockery Sets

Roasting & Frying

Electric Grills

Microwaves

Toasters and Ovens

Pressure Cookers

Air Fryers

Make your Ramadan Celebration filled with Fun and visit our site “ubuy.ae” to find good offers on your purchases. Download our App to make your shopping more interesting.