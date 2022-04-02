PayPerHead firm 3PerHead to charge the lowest price in the entire industry, until Super Bowl LVII.

Escazu, Costa Rica, 2022-Apr-02 — /EPR Network/ — Sportsbook software company 3 PayPerHead is about to release its most extended promotion of the year, converting all the way until the upcoming championship game of the National Football League for the 2023 NFL season. The game is scheduled to be played on February 12, 2023, at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

According a University of Villanova study, 93% of U.S.-based sports bettors are interested in betting on the NFL. The same report said that 13% of American adults, or 33.2 million, said they planned on making a bet on an NFL game during the 2021 season.

The mentioned study also stated that 34% of American adults planned on making NFL wagers through an online sportsbook. The study estimates total non-recorded sports betting revenue around $70 billion per year.

3PerHead’s Pay Per Head Product Manager Eric Pandel said internal company research is in line with the mentioned study. “The study said 69% of core sports bettors are male while most are between the ages of 23 through 34. Our agents have told me their players love the NFL and, yes, most are male and fit into the study’s age demographic numbers.”

When asked why such a long promotion, Pandel said that was always the plan. “Heading into Q2 2022, we thought we might revert to our normal promotion schedule. We offered agents the $3 per head until Super Bowl promo in 2021 to help bookie software agents get by during the pandemic. It was such a success last year, though, that we decided to run it again this year all the way through. Even though’ is the lowest price in the business, our agents still are able to obtain premium features”

3PerHead said the company has an advantage in the industry due to its proprietary perhead software. “We develop our own payperhead software, which means we can integrate with third-party platforms much easier than other companies.”

Founded back in 2010, 3PerHead PayPerHead Software is one of the leading firms for serious bookies. Bookies can offer their players a racebook, a digital casino, a sportsbook with over 80+ leagues, and an in-game betting platform. The option exists for bookmakers to add a Premium Gaming platform, Premium Live Dealer, Premium Player Props, and the Live+ betting platform with game trackers and video streams. 3PerHead also has a new referral program so agents can add to their profitability. The company prides itself on providing industry-leading, top-class customer service with almost 15 years of experience.

