The IV Tubing Sets And Accessories Market to assemble digitization from 2021-2031, at a CAGR of 5%

The IV Tubing Sets And Accessories Market is likely to grow voraciously, i.e. at a CAGR of 5% between 2021-2031, reaching 2X. Augmented and virtual reality are abreast with advanced technologies on a significant count. VR and AR do have loads of potential for offering in the healthcare vertical. The application areas include surgery and training simulation, and patients care and treatment.

Rising geriatric population across regions is expected to drive demand for IV tubing sets and accessories, since people aged above 60 years are at a high risk of developing cancer. As indicated by a World Health Organization (WHO) report, around 23.6 million new instances of chronic diseases are projected to be accounted for worldwide by 2031. High occurrence of chronic diseases, for example, malignant diseases and kidney problems, demand for expanding diagnostic and therapeutic procedures, including dialysis.

Key players in the market are focusing on production of advanced tubing sets using medical and pharmaceutical-grade silicones and thermoplastics as raw material in order to deliver increasing level of performance. Increasing demand for smaller devices made from micro components and tubing in order to meet demand requirements in minimal invasive procedures is anticipated to provide large opportunities for market players.

The global IV tubing sets and accessories market is estimated to be valued at US$ 1.7 Bn in 2021, and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of close to 5% over the forecast period (2021 – 2031).

Company Profiles:

Baxter International Inc.

Hospira Inc. (Pfizer Inc.)

Becton, Dickinson Company (CareFusion)

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Fresenius Kabi AG

Smiths Medical

C.R. Bard, Inc.

ICU Medical Inc.

Zyno Medical

Nipro Corporation

Poly Medicure Ltd.

