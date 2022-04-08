Craft Beer Market is Expected to Grow at a CAGR Value of 6.9% During Forecast Period 2021-2031

Dublin, Ireland, 2022-Apr-08 — /EPR Network/ —

The unprecedented COVID-19 pandemic has hit the global economy hard. Considering the food industry, one of the most important sectors of the economy, a huge impact on the whole process from field to fork was observed. Restrictions on workers’ movement, closures of food production plants and changing consumer demand have put undue pressure on the food industry.

The report provides actionable and valuable market insights into craft beer. Fact.MR latest report provides details on the current scenario of the market in different regions along with historical data and forecast of the market. The report also provides information on sales and demand of the Craft Beer market across various industries and regions.

This newly released and insightful report throws light on the Craft Beer market insights, key dynamics, their impact across the entire value chain from suppliers to end users and the growth of the Craft Beer market.

The study provides detailed information on various factors affecting the demand, revenue, and revenue generation in the Craft Beer market across the world.

The study provides detailed information on various factors affecting the demand, revenue, and revenue generation in the Craft Beer market across the world. The opportunity analysis included in the report is beneficial for the readers to better understand the opportunities in the beer market which in turn will trigger the acceptance of the craft beer.

A detailed forecast on the global Craft Beer market has also been offered by the experts who have categorized the market forecasts into likely scenario, conservative scenario and optimistic scenario regarding the acceptance and participation of the global Craft Beer market during the forecast period. Analysis and evaluation of price point by region has also been included in this study. The study also provides details on aspects affecting manufacturers’ strategies in the global craft beer market.

Key Segments Covered in the Craft Beer Industry Survey

By Product Brown Ale Craft Beer Pale Ale Craft Beer Porter Craft Beer Stout Craft Beer Pale Lager Craft Beer Pilsner Craft Beer Marzens Craft Beer Bocks Craft Beer Other Craft Beer Products



By Brewer American Sour Craft Beer Non-Alcoholic Craft Beer Belgian Fruit Lambic Craft Beer Flanders Red Ale Craft Beer Belgian Gueuze Craft Beer



Sales Channel Craft Beer Sales via Microbreweries Craft Beer Sales via Brewpubs Craft Beer Sales via Contract Brewing Companies Craft Beer Sales via Independent Regional Craft Brewing Companies



Key Takeaways from the Market Study

North America is expected to be a lucrative region, accumulating 36% market revenue

Craft beer consumption to increase in Europe, accounting for 41% of global demand, fueled by premium brands.

With a CAGR of 5.2%, microbreweries are expected to retain their prominence through 2032.

Among products, pale ale will experience maximum sales, accounting for 25% of total revenue

Global craft beer market to experience almost 2x from 2022 to 2032

“Craft beer’s growing demand for natural ingredients and flavors, in conjunction with increased health consciousness, is resulting in an increase in the use of natural flavors,” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Competitive Landscape

Manufacturing companies can increase revenue and market share through strategic collaborations by meeting consumer demand and increasing production. The end-user can benefit from eco-friendly products thanks to the emergence of new products and technologies.

Constellation Brands, Inc., announced its acquisition of Florida-based brewery, Funky Buddha Brewery, in August 2017, reaffirming its plan to dominate the high-end beer sector in the U.S.

With the growing demand for craft beer, AB InBev’s venture capital unit, ZX Ventures, opened up a new brewery in Wuhan, China in February 2018.

Australian Craft Brewers Company Stone and Wood was acquired by Lion, one of the major players in the domain of alcoholic beverages, on 9th September 2021. In addition to acquiring Stone and Wood, Lion may be able to acquire Little Dragon, Sunny Seltzer and Fixation by purchasing full ownership of Farmentum Group, the parent company of Stone and Wood.

Key Question answered in the survey of Craft Beer market report:

Sales and Demand of Craft Beer

Growth of Craft Beer Market

Market Analysis of Craft Beer

Market Insights of Craft Beer

Key Drivers Impacting the Craft Beer market

Which are the Key drivers impacted by Craft Beer market

Restraints Shaping Market Growth

Market Survey of Craft Beer

More Valuable Insights on Craft Beer Market

Fact.MR, in its new report, offers an unbiased Market Analysis of Craft Beer, Sales and Demand of Craft Beer, analyzing forecast statistics through 2019 and beyond. The study reveals growth projections on the basis of various criteria.



