Steadfast Growth Of The Vertebral Body Replacement Devices Market On The Anvil

The global Vertebral Body Replacement Devices Market is on the verge of witnessing a drastic In Upcoming Years. The digital renaissance is dictating the terms for the industry. AI-powered data core is being used for delivering insights. Also, the virtual workforce is being developed with a transfer of digital skills, that too, from a plethora of innovative ecosystems and industries. Conversational AI is being deployed for helping the end-users with timely feedback. This trend is bound to take the overall industry at a greater stride in the upcoming period.

Vertebral body replacement (VBR) devices are used for insertion between vertebrae to aid surgical spinal stabilization and correction. A vertebral body replacement device is designed to replace and restore the height of part or overall vertebral body specifically that portion of the vertebra which bears weight or has been removed in order to treat tumors. These vertebral body replacement devices and implants allow anatomical matching along with restoration of standard spinal balance.

These devices are intended to treat indications including vertebral tumor, anterior column fracture, and vertebral reconstruction after corpectomy. The introduction of new generation vertebral body replacement devices developed on expandable implant technology is projected to propel vertebral body replacement devices market growth over the coming years. For instance, recently in January 2019, Ulrich medical USA, Inc. A leading player has launched a vertebral body replacement device named Solidity™ for complicated spine applications.

The vertebral body replacement devices market is categorized based on product type, material type, application type, and end user. Based on product type, the VBR Devices are classified into two types of fixed and flexible VBR systems. However, on the basis of application, the vertebral body replacement devices are intended to be used for cervical, lumbar, thoracic and spinal vertebral replacements.

A rise in the number of spinal surgeries owing to the growing prevalence of spinal surgical procedures that require resection of an overall vertebral body or adjacent intervertebral discs is anticipated to be one of the most prominent factors fueling the growth of vertebral body replacement devices market. Increasing preference for PEEK-based vertebral body replacement devices over metal-based is driving revenue generation in developing countries.

The ability of flexible vertebral body replacement device – Implant, possessing stress-strain behavior throughout bending as well as compressive creep testing, coupled with the availability of titanium vertebral body replacement implant with adjustable height are some other factors that are further projected to drive the revenue generation in vertebral body replacement devices market.

Moreover, advancing technology such as intervertebral height restoration for cervical, thoracic and lumbar vertebral body replacement is also driving the growth of vertebral body replacement devices market over the forecast period. However, high costs associated with these VBR implants is restraining the vertebral body replacement devices market growth.

Market Segmentation

Product Type Fixed Vertebral Body Replacement Devices

Flexible Vertebral Body Replacement Devices Material Type Titanium

Polyether ether ketone (PEEK)

Synthetic Polymer Application Type Cervical Vertebral Body Replacement

Spinal Vertebral Body Replacement

Thoracic Vertebral Body Replacement

Lumbar Vertebral Body Replacement End User Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Hospitals

Specialty Orthopedic Clinics

North America and Europe cumulatively are anticipated to register the highest revenue share in global vertebral body replacement devices market on the account of the growing incidence of spinal injuries among people in the regions.

The introduction of new generation vertebral body replacement device in the U.S. market for spine implant enables North America to hold the significant revenue share in vertebral body replacement devices market.

North America is further projected to grow at the highest CAGR over the forecast period due to the strong presence of medical device companies that are entirely focused on manufacturing and commercializing spinal implant technologies.

North America is followed by Europe, wherein Europe registers the second largest revenue share in the global vertebral body replacement devices market throughout the forecast period.

The growing incidence of spinal deformities and increasing incidence of spinal tumor across the population in Japan and China is expected to drive revenue growth in Asia Pacific vertebral body replacement devices market.

Some of the key players involved in global vertebral body replacement devices market are DePuy Synthes, Stryker, Ulrich medical USA, Inc., RSB Spine, LLC, JALEX Medical LLC, Victrex plc, Omnia Medical Services Co., Ltd. and others.

