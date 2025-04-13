The UP 710S Edge Brings Wi-Fi Support & Industrial Communication to AAEON’s Smallest Mini PC Series

TAIPEI, Taiwan, 2025-04-13 — /EPR Network/ — AAEON’s UP brand (stock code: 6579), has released the UP 710S Edge, the company’s smallest Intel® Processor N-powered Mini PC with Wi-Fi support, measuring just 92mm x 77mm x 38mm.

Positioned as a compact platform for companies to upgrade industrial automation setups, the UP 710S Edge is available in models featuring the full Intel® Processor N series family (formerly Alder Lake-N), as well as offering an 8-bit GPIO with optional SPI, I2C, and PWM, a first for the product line.

In addition to its GPIO, the UP 710S Edge introduces both a COM port for RS-232/422/485 and an M.2 2230 E-Key slot to the series, granting users convenient Wi-Fi support. Rounding off the system’s I/O are three USB Type-A ports with USB 3.2 Gen 2 signals, gigabit Ethernet, and an HDMI output.

In terms of operating systems, the UP 710S Edge offers multiple options, including Windows 11 IoT Enterprise 24H2 LTSC, Ubuntu 22.04.4+ LTS, and Yocto 4.0.

“We see the UP 710S Edge as a cost-effective and versatile option for developers to upgrade their automation setups,” said Irene Lin, Senior Product Manager at UP. “We feel that by adding the additional interfaces we have, as well as providing optional SPI, I2C, and PWM functions instead of standard GPIO, our customers will be able to get maximum flexibility and value for money by choosing the UP 710S Edge.”

Pricing and ordering information are now available via AAEON’s online contact form, with the board also due to be available via the UP Shop in the coming days.

For detailed specifications, visit its product page on the official AAEON website.

