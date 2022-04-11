Lucintel Forecasts Military Shelter Market to Reach $0.76 Billion by 2025

According to the recent study the military shelter market is projected to reach an estimated $0.76 billion by 2025 from $0.73 billion in 2019, at a CAGR of 0.7% from 2020 to 2025. Growth in this market is primarily driven by increasing military expenditure and mobility attributes of shelters for ease of quick deployments.

Browse 76 figures / charts and 43 tables in this 170-page report to understand trends, opportunities and forecast in military shelters market by shelter type (hard wall and soft wall), by application type (Military shelter camp, vehicle mounted shelter, containers, command & control shelter, and other shelters), by material type (composite and conventional), and by region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

Based on shelter type, the military shelter market is segmented into hard wall shelter, and soft wall shelter. Lucintel forecasts that the hard wall shelter market is expected to remain the largest segment and witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to its longer service life and growing defense expenditure.

Based on application type, the military shelter camp segment is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period as it is convenient in assembly, disassembly and transportation. The vehicle mounted shelter is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period supported by increasing demand for multipurpose and customized shelters.

North America is expected to be the largest region during the forecast period due to its higher defense budget by US government. Asia Pacific is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period supported by the growing military expenditure.

Major players of military shelters market are adopting various growth strategies like new product launches, expansions, merger and acquisitions, partnerships, agreements, and collaborations to expand their presence in this market. General Dynamics (ATP), AAR Mobility Systems, Kratos (Gichner), Marshal Specialist Vehicles, Roder HTS Hocker, DHS System (DRASH), Ramim, Zeppelin Mobile Shelters, MMIC, Weatherhaven, and Berg Co. and others are among the major military shelters providers.

